Olympique Lyonnais returned with a point from Geoffroy-Guichard, but that did not prevent AS Saint-Etienne from celebrating the draw in the derby as a victory.

Led until the last seconds of added time, ASSE managed to snatch the point from a draw against Lyon thanks to a penalty converted by Khazri. What to make the happiness of the Chaudron, which bubbled with the players of Claude Puel, even though Saint-Etienne is still in last place in the classification of the Ligue 1 championship after nine days. But the prospect of losing the derby against Olympique Lyonnais, and this almost miraculous equalizer sounded like a success for Etienne Green and his teammates. Reacting, in Le Progrès, to the joy of Saint-Etienne at the end of the meeting, Sidney Govou laughs at it with mischief, the former OL striker admitting that he even thought at one point that AS Saint- Etienne had won this meeting.

Saint-Etienne will finish behind Lyon, Govou has no doubts

In his column for the regional daily, Sidney Govou is a bit of a story to stay in the tradition of the ASSE-OL derby. ” We saw a really nice derby on Sunday, which is not always the case. There was play, a huge dramaturgy, everything we love about a derby. I honor the Stéphanois, what they produced took part in this match. But at the end of the match, I thought Saint-Etienne had won, it made me smile. This Monday, my friends from Le Puy sent me a sign from Saint-Etienne with the message “I love you as much as a goal from Khazri in the 95th”. They did not win the match, it must be said. At the end of the season, ASSE will always be behind us », Announces the one who is now a consultant for Canal +. Until then, the two eternal rivals will meet again on January 23, 2022 at Groupama Stadium for a return match that will always be as spectacular.