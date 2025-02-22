Complaints for housing squatter With 16,426 facts known to security forces including both the most common crimes of housing usurpation and the most serious search. Catalonia remains in the lead, by scoring 7,009 cases, which represents 42% of the total.

The last year data collected in the statistical criminality portal of the Ministry of Interior, consulted by Europa Press, breaks the downward trend of 2023, when the squatter fell in Spain almost 9% and in Catalonia 10.63% – They were 6,258 complaints.

The data of Catalonia, with a rise of 12% compared to 2023contrasts with the declines in two of the four most populated regions. In the Community of Madrid in 2024 there were 1,451 complaints for usurpation and search, which represents a 4.3% drop, and in Andalusia there were 2,207 complaints, with a decrease of 5.3% compared to 2023.

That is, Catalonia continues to register more cases of offices than the sum of the Community of Madrid, Andalusia and The fourth most populous region, the Valencian Community. In this last autonomous community there were a total of 1,767 complaints (+7.7%) in 2024.

Continued increase since 2010

The Okupation phenomenon has suffered a notable increase in its annual evolution, according to the data of the official statistics of the Ministry of Interior: In 2010 and 2011 about 3,000 cases were recorded every year, bending the figure in 2012 and quintupply if compared 2010 with 2024.

In the case of Catalonia, in 2014 they scored about 3,000 cases a year, Therefore, complaints have doubled before the security forces, according to the statistics of the Ministry of Interior with the National Police, Civil Guard and also regional and local police.

However, if the 16,426 cases of raids and usurpations of real estate registered in 2024 throughout Spain with other criminal typologies are found that they are framed among less frequent crimes: Last year there were more than 649,000 thefts and 414,000 scams, as well as 29,342 crimes of injuries and tumultuarium quarrel or more than 21,000 crimes for both crimes against sexual freedom and drug trafficking.

Differences between search and usurpation

The Government, and in particular the Ministry of Interior, usually requests not to alarm about the problem of the squatters in Spain because the most serious cases of purple raid are few in Spain, compared to those of usurpation, most of them on homes empty

“It’s not that I go down for bread or go on vacation and they have entered my house,” Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska has come to respond in parliamentary headquarters to criticism.

The official statistics of this department do not discriminate between the two criminal types that make up this phenomenon, the resident and the usurpation of the right to use a property, because They are legal qualifications that the judicial body responsible for the instruction of each complaint is carried out.

In 2022, for example, the memory data of the State Attorney General’s Office reflected that only 0.16% of generic occupation crimes refer to raid crimes.