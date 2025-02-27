Despite Alarmist theories about the squattingData from the Ministry of Interior point out that in 2023 there were 15,289 complaints in Spain, which is equivalent to 0.05% of homes throughout the country, taking into account that in our country, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE) there are 26 million buildings.

A drama for whom it happens despite being a minimum percentage. This is the case of Mari Carmen, 87to which a family with five children illegally squats his house taking advantage of the absence of this for being admitted to a hospital for a fall. Thus they have told the story in Ana Rosa’s programin Telecinco, of this octogenarian of La Laguna, in Tenerife.

One of the program’s reporters approached the property to try to speak with the alleged squatters, who feel “harassed”, and say that The octogenarian gave them the key and entered legally. One of the alleged squatters, at the time the reporter is doing the live appears on the scene but denies making any statement at that moment.

At the moment, the reporter points out that the National Police has put a restraining order so that none of these people can approach the victim while being hospitalized.









Two very different versions of history

The family they accuse of Okupar the house were neighbors on the same street, so they lived a few meters away. “Everything is denounced, we have authorization from the lady,” says one of the squatters, who complains to the cameras that he is being recorded.

In its aputa version that They have the permission of Mari Carmen and that they knew her being neighbors of her for many years. “He told me not to stay in the street, he gave me the key,” says one of the squatters, showing a video to the reporter with the owner of the house. They argue through that recording that have taken care of the lady herself, to whose house the police have gone up to three times as they count on the program.

During the program, already on the set with Ana Rosa Quintana was the journalist of events Manuel Marlaska, and both make a live with residents of Mari Carmen, who are surprised by what the alleged squatters tell about the relationship they had with the lady.

The neighbors do not believe the version of the Okupas

“I doubt that with the attachment she had at her home she would give her consent,” says one of the neighbors before the microphone of one of the reporters of Ana Rosa’s program. None of the neighbors present are created the version of the now tenants of this house in La Laguna. “She was afraid of her house,” says one of the neighbors in the street. “They knew perfectly that the house was empty and took the occasion,” they insist.

Depending on the data of the State Attorney General of all the offices of the aforementioned year, Only 0.85% were purple raidsfirst residences where people live. The rest were usurpations, empty homes that were easted. Of 9,739 judicial proceedings by squatting, 83 were purple raids.