We increasingly know more cases of illegal squatting in our country, where this crime is not only conditioning to Owners of homes, but also those interested in renting floors. The increase in this type of crime has forced the conditions imposed by many tenants are increasing to avoid the ‘Inquiokupación’to the point that many young people cannot afford to become a home.

The number of Inquiokupas, that is, tenants who stop paying the monthly rent to the owner, have not stopped growing in many cities in Spain. Get some of these to abandon the properties is still very expensive and, therefore, many landlords choose rent their floors to known people To prevent this from happening, understanding that it is more difficult for them to opt for their payments.

However, not everyone is lucky with their own relatives, as has happened to Albertoa man who, for four years, He has his cousin Héctor from Okupa. Its history has been told the four -year -old ‘In everyone’s mouth’presented by Nacho Abad, who has spoken with the affected and with the tenants of the house to know all the details.

He denounces that his cousin has built the house that left him for rent and does not pay the supplies

As the owner has told the space reporter, in 2021 he He decided to rent this home to his cousin located in Aranjuez A short time after reforming it. With this relative, Alberto had a great relationship and, seeing that he needed a house for him, his girlfriend and his children, he decided that it was a good option that they could settle in which he had.









The situation soon twisted. A short time later, the Okupa stopped giving signs of life and paying the rent they had stipulated, that amounted to about 450 eurosand the corresponding supplies, with invoices that exceeded 800 euros. «I was leaving long. ‘Let’s see if I can see if I can …’ until patience goes away. We are talking about four long years»Alberto said before the program.

«With the confidence that it was my cousin, the same day I leave the notary I give him the keys, I tell him to go home and we will talk. When I tell him, he tells me that to see if he charges if he can, and to date he could not. I haven’t added what I owe me, I make blood just to think about it», Has narrated this owner, tired of long with respect to these payments. According to him, it is not a problem of lack of money, because Your cousin has a job.

Primo Okupa considers “excessive” to pay 500 euros for a rental in Aranjuez

‘In everyone’s lips’ he has also talked to Primo Okupa, Héctor, who wanted to give his own version of the situation and the reason he has not paid what corresponds to rent and invoices. «I see excessive that my cousin charged me so much For a rent. I would have to charge 500 eurosI think it’s a lot of cousins, ”the tenant has recognized before the program.

He has said that when he entered the house, his cousin He didn’t tell him an exact amount And it was not until some time later when this figure came out that he did not like at all: «I I told him that, if I was going to charge so much, I was going to look for a different house»He has revealed. Regarding the reasons why he has not abandoned the house in these last four years, the tenant explained that the situation of the real estate market has not allowed it: «In Aranjuez the rentals are 700 euros up».

During this time, Alberto has paid community, water and gas, although, according to Hector, it is an error of the owner who wanted to keep his name in his name: «I told him to put the supplies in my name. If they were in my name, I would pay them, but he did not want to, ”he justified inquiokupa. For his part, Alberto says that, if so, his cousin would have more documents to certify that lives there and could complicate eviction by court.

For the owner of the house, his cousin’s excuses not to leave the house do not justify anything: «He has more face than back. Who wants to find a house in four days finds it… », the man has lamented before Nacho Abad’s questions.

Primo Okupa’s wife accuses the owner of not wanting to make a contract

The interview has ended up being interrupted by the screams of Hector’s girlfriend who, from the outlined property window, wanted to respond to some of the accusations. «Let him look for the house! And there are not 450, there are 550 what he put. I To pay 550 euros for this shit, I look for another! ”He has issued from the terrace of the property.

Not only that, but has directly attacked Alberto himself, whom he has accused of having wanted to carry the whole issue of the floor for non -legal roads: «I do not keep his family that they have never loved me. I’ve been waiting for this man to make me a fucking contract for four years! He was paid in black, has done everything illegal, what does he claim now? ”The woman has concluded very angry.