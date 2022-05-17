Mourning in the world of European basketball: Ademola Okulaja, a Nigerian with a German passport, died at 46. “He was a great player and he was a great person. Personally I have lost a great friend: I will miss him very much, ”said the president of the German basketball federation, Ingo Weiss. With the Germany shirt he had collected 172 appearances: he had been captain and had participated in six European Championships and two World Championships (bronze in the 2002 edition).