In the 2003-04 season he was also in Treviso: 8 games with an average of 13.3 points per game in the Benetton jersey
Mourning in the world of European basketball: Ademola Okulaja, a Nigerian with a German passport, died at 46. “He was a great player and he was a great person. Personally I have lost a great friend: I will miss him very much, ”said the president of the German basketball federation, Ingo Weiss. With the Germany shirt he had collected 172 appearances: he had been captain and had participated in six European Championships and two World Championships (bronze in the 2002 edition).
At the club level he was seen with the shirts of Alba Berlin, Girona, Barcelona, Malaga, Girona, Valencia, Cologne 99ers, Khimki, Alicante and, finally, Bamberg. In the 2003-04 season he played in the final of the season for Benetton-Treviso: two regular and 6 playoff games (8 total, 7 in the starting five), 13.3 average points, high of 21 in game-3 of the quarterfinals against Cantù .
