A bit of the japanese Masat okugawa it was enough for Arminia Bielefeld to beat Freiburg 1-0 and leave the relegation places of the Bundesliga, which in the absence of the rest of the day they occupy Mainz, Cologne and Schalke.

The Freiburg, still with options to finish the course in European places, he appeared at the Schücho Arena with the intention of adding his second consecutive victory with which to get hooked on the continental positions. Six points away, he needed to win to get closer to Bayer Leverkusen, the last team to play in Europe.

However, he was clearly inferior to his rival and gave up the game with twenty minutes remaining, when Okugawa hit a shot inside the area that beat goalkeeper Florian Müller.

The Japanese player gave a fair victory to a team that was able to finish the duel with a larger score. However, Fabian Klos, on two occasions, Okugawa himself and Andreas Voglsammer, wasted their options and the scoreboard ended with a brief 1-0 that was enough to Arminia Bielefeld to exit the descent temporarily.