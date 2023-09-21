Home page World

The waitresses at the Oktoberfest do intensive work during the fifth season. What is everyday life for the locals is an impressive spectacle for Oktoberfest visitors.

Munich – The 188th Oktoberfest is in full swing. 100 attractions and 40 marquees invite millions of guests from September 16th to October 3rd. It certainly won’t be boring at the largest folk festival in the world. Even ordering beer at Oktoberfest is an experience, as various videos on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Because the waitresses at Oktoberfest manage to bring almost unbelievable quantities of beer mugs to the tables in the festival tent with ease.

Oktoberfest service fascinates Oktoberfest visitors: “15 kilograms of beer. Crazy!”

Last year, Oktoberfest had 5.7 million visitors. According to the Munich city portal, Oktoberfest is particularly popular with travelers from the USA, Switzerland and Italy. Brits, Austrians, Australians and French people are also among the ten most frequent guests in Munich in the “fifth season”.

The origin of “Ed” is not clear from his profile on Platform X. What is certain, however, is that the man was deeply impressed by the performance of a waitress during his visit to Oktoberfest this year. “That must be 15 kilograms and beer worth 140 euros. Crazy!” the user wrote enthusiastically, adding: “I’m not coming home!”. He published a video on the platform in which a waitress apparently effortlessly carries around twelve beer mugs to a table.

Munich Oktoberfest: This is how much the Oktoberfest waitresses earn in two weeks

The waitresses at Oktoberfest work hard. During the Oktoberfest period they don’t have a day off and work up to 15 hours a day, often taking over 20,000 steps. The waiters are also well paid: they earn “a high four-digit amount,” a waitress revealed to tz.de last year. A good salary for two weeks of stress, but the golden days at Oktoberfest seem to be over. The waitress continued that her earnings get a little less every year.

In addition to physical strength, the correct technique is also crucial when carrying the beer mugs. For many of the Oktoberfest employees, the work is very attractive simply because of the good atmosphere – regardless of the pay. “What I like is that the whole world comes together here, especially at the Hofbräu, and that everyone just wants to have fun,” said another waitress in a recent ZDF documentary.