Home World

Press Split

The Munich Oktoberfest starts. © Felix Hörhager/dpa

Sun, blue sky – beer: Oktoberfest has begun in Munich in perfect autumn weather.

Munich – The Munich Oktoberfest has opened. Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) tapped the first barrel of beer with two taps on Saturday at exactly 12:00 noon. Around six million visitors are expected by October 6th.

Beforehand, the Oktoberfest hosts had set off for the festival grounds in sunny weather. They rode in carriages through Munich’s city center to the Theresienwiese, accompanied by brass bands and brewery carriages. Thousands lined the streets to watch the parade, the first highlight of the festival.

At exactly 9 a.m., the stewards opened the entrances to the Oktoberfest grounds – and the Wiesn fans stormed off towards the beer tents. dpa