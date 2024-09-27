Home page World

From: Fabian Hartmann

The Oktoberfest attracts millions of guests from all over the world. There are also Oktoberfests elsewhere – but not always in the way Bavaria is used to.

Peschiera del Garda – The Oktoberfest 2024 is once again attracting many visitors Munich. This year too, we celebrated extensively on Theresienwiese and throughout the city and drank plenty of beer. Because the Oktoberfest is also very popular with tourists, there are now counterparts in many other countries around the world.

Among many others, Oktoberfests take place in Denver in the US state of Colorado or in Qingdao, China, among others reisereporter.de reported. Although they also attract many visitors every year, they cannot be compared with the around 6 million visitors to the Bavarian capital every year. But Lake Garda has also been around for some time an Oktoberfest-like event. However, on social media she has more likely to provide amusement.

The “Oktoberfest” on Lake Garda (left) and the Munich Oktoberfest (right). © Screenshot Tiktok/Wolfgang Maria Weber/Imago

Oktoberfest version on Lake Garda has hardly anything to do with the traditional Munich Oktoberfest

Since September 14th and until Sunday (September 29th), an Italian counterpart to the Munich Oktoberfest has been taking place at the Gardaland theme park in Ronchi, on the southeastern side of Lake Garda in the Veneto region. There, “the magic and adrenaline” of Gardaland will be “enriched with the joy and vitality of Bavaria,” as the organizers said at the event Gardaland website write. Tickets can be purchased for one or two days at a price (online) from 39 euros (one day) or from 47 euros (two days) on the Gardaland website.

On TikTok A user recently shared a video of the Oktoberfest on Lake Garda. The recording is titled “How Italy thinks the Oktoberfest looks like!”. A little later it becomes clear that the northern Italian version of Oktoberfest is similar to the Munich one Oktoberfest has little to nothing to do.

On a stage, entertainers in traditional costumes dance a well-rehearsed choreography, and the Gardaland mascot Prezzemolo, a colorful green and yellow dragon, is also there. The famous tapping has little to do with the Bavarian tradition that has always heralded Oktoberfest: instead of Bavarian beer, it rains confetti from the barrel.

“I think it’s kind of cute” – the Oktoberfest on Lake Garda amuses TikTok users

Although the Gardaland entertainers exude Italian passion and dance exuberantly in traditional costumes to typical Bavarian folk music and hits, the mood doesn’t seem to arise among the visitors involved. At the end of the video, the entertainers pose with huge pretzels, which appear to be… should not be made of lye.

But people on social media are having fun with the Oktoberfest on Lake Garda. “This is really hard,” writes one user of the platform. “Bigger fever dream than the original,” writes another user, while another writes: “The duad just hurts.” Another one again TikTok-User comments on what she saw with the words: “I had to admit that last year.” But the TikTok community seems to agree on one aspect: namely that the event is like a “fever dream”. Someone else commented: “I’d love to be in Gardaland, but that’s a fever dream.”

In addition to malicious comments, there are also nice words in the TikTok comment column: “I think it’s kind of cute,” writes another TikTok user in the comment column. Another says: “It’s nice that they put in so much effort.” Tastes are different. (fh)