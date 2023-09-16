Home page World

Live brass music is played on the traditional “Krinoline” ride. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

There is a state of emergency again in Munich: it is Oktoberfest. Celebrities also celebrate – and politicians. Relaxed mood, sun, cloudless sky – and just a small shadow.

Munich – people festive in dirndls and lederhosen, brewery teams decorated with flowers, horse manure on the streets of the city center. Oktoberfest has begun in Munich. A relaxed mood among the organizers, innkeepers, showmen and guests, many of whom have traveled from abroad this year for the first time since the pandemic. Unlike last year, no one is particularly worried about Corona anymore. Plus sun and cloudless blue skies – an ideal start to the Oktoberfest.

The energy crisis also seems to have been forgotten. Unlike last year, when the innkeepers agreed not to use heaters in the beer gardens, in some places you can read: “Heated beer garden”. Concerns about climate change, inflation, the war in Ukraine – all of this seems to be ignored.

“The people’s desire to celebrate is great,” says Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD), who, as city leader, opens the folk festival at 12 p.m. sharp with the tapping of the first barrel. “If we didn’t do the Oktoberfest, not a single drop of rain would fall.” It is important to help where possible – and that the help arrives. He has the impression that it could be the “happiest Oktoberfest in years”.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) says people also need to celebrate. “It takes joy of life to recharge your batteries.” And: “We are the calling card for joy of life.” With a view to the bright, sunny day, he immediately created a new term instead of imperial weather: “Prime Minister’s Weather”.

State elections don’t matter

Unlike other folk festivals – such as the Gillamoos in Lower Bavaria with the traditional political beer tent speeches – the Oktoberfest should remain a zone free of election campaigns. The operating rules prohibit political events, including election campaigns. But three weeks before the state elections in Bavaria on October 8th, it’s not that easy. After all, political celebrities also traditionally celebrate at the Oktoberfest.

Söder addressed the beer tent visitors and the television audience on a large stage at the tapping in Schottenhamel, which was broadcast live on television, with a political demand: The “restaurant tax” should not be increased, he says. “I think food and drink is too expensive anyway. “No increase in taxes on food and drinks,” he shouts to the people in the festival tent – and receives applause.

The VAT on food in restaurants was reduced from 19 to 7 percent during the pandemic. What will happen next at the end of 2023 remains to be seen. Söder later explains that he brought up the topic “because it was right.” “The Oktoberfest is already expensive, but it should still be affordable for everyone, for every normal citizen.”

Reiter, who is toasting a peaceful Wiesn with the first beer, says, however, that tax decisions are not made in the beer tent – and that the federal government is responsible for these. Söder is of course allowed to express his opinion. He was “in the election campaign tunnel” and probably couldn’t completely ignore it.

SPD federal leader Lars Klingbeil and Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth (Greens) will also be at the Oktoberfest. Söder’s deputy head of government Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) also comes to the Schottenhamel tent.

Despite the scandal: selfies with Aiwanger are in demand

Afterwards, the Economics Minister – one size smaller than Reiter, who is tapping a 200 liter barrel – uncorks a bottle of wine with the Franconian wine queen in “Bodo’s Cafézelt”. He is currently being asked for selfies more often “than ever before” – including at the Oktoberfest, says Aiwanger, who has come under fire in recent weeks because of an anti-Semitic leaflet in his school bag as a student.

On Saturday, Aiwanger commented on impressions that CSU politicians did not want to appear with him at the Oktoberfest as follows: “Whether a CSU member wants to take a photo with me or not” is of less interest to him. “The important thing is that people want to take a selfie.”

Climate neutrality as a major goal

The topic of sustainability is also political and present. The innkeepers have an ambitious goal: the large festival tents should become climate neutral within five years, if possible even as early as 2026. After a debate as to whether the Oktoberfest can only be possible with organic products or at least an organic quota, the Paulaner festival tent offers For the first time, only organic chicken is available on a trial basis. There should be at least one vegan dish in every tent – and more vegetarian dishes. Nowadays, after a much-discussed vegan white sausage last year, vegan meatloaf is also available at stalls.

In the tents, waitresses continue to bring Oktoberfest chicken by the dozen. Söder, who doesn’t want to eat veggie liver cheese or tofu chicken himself, has a gastronomic tip for the festival guests beyond the gastro tax: everyone should “eat what they want – and drink as much as they can tolerate”.

Not everyone succeeds. At 3:38 p.m., according to a Oktoberfest spokeswoman, the Oktoberfest medical station reported a young man as the first patient with “alcohol-related total loss.” dpa