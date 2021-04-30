GAt the same time as the planned World Expo in Dubai in autumn, a separate edition of the Oktoberfest is to open in the Gulf metropolis. Similar to the traditional Munich model, the organizers want to set up beer tents, driving companies and sales stands – including German hits and folk music. A spokesman announced on Thursday that 620 companies are planned on an area of ​​400,000 square meters. The plans are preliminary, the event has not yet been officially confirmed. First, the “Bild” newspaper (Thursday) reported about it.

The organizers are already advertising with superlatives, which are also common in the extremely rich emirate. In terms of area and duration, it is the “largest folk festival in the world”, according to a website dedicated to the event, which will run from October 7th to March 31st. Records are also to be broken with the longest beer bar, the largest maypole and the largest beer glass. The organizers expect four million guests per month.

The Munich Oktoberfest was canceled last year due to the corona pandemic – and a cancellation is also becoming more and more likely in 2021. The United Arab Emirates have meanwhile vaccinated about half of their population against the virus. The organizers promised that “the latest hygiene concepts and safety standards” would apply at the Oktoberfest in Dubai.

With a one-year postponement, the international World Expo is to open in Dubai from October 2021 and until March 2022. 190 countries will take part under the motto “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”. It is the first expo in the Arab world.