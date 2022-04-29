Home page World

The Oktoberfest can take place again. (Archive image) © Felix Hörhager/dpa

“Ozapft is” will be the motto again in Munich this autumn. After two years without a marquee and beer on the Theresienwiese, the city of Munich wants to celebrate the Oktoberfest again.

Munich – After a two-year Corona break, the Oktoberfest will take place again this year in Munich. This was announced by Munich’s Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) on Friday. There should therefore be no access restrictions.

So, on September 17th, the motto on the Theresienwiese will be “Ozapft is” again for the first time. The festival lasts until October 3rd.

The largest folk festival in the world before the pandemic attracted around six million visitors. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19. In the more than 200-year history of the folk festival, there were longer breaks only in times of war.

In the meantime, the Corona requirements for folk festivals have been dropped in the Free State. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) had made it clear that he was convinced that the Oktoberfest had to take place “at least from a legal point of view”. “I think we should do that,” he also said. However, the decision as to whether and how folk festivals take place is made by the respective municipalities. So the ball was in the hands of the state capital.

Hosts want to celebrate peacefully

Last year, those responsible in the city expressed their confidence that beer could flow freely on the Theresienwiese again this year. Concepts are being developed as to how the Oktoberfest 2022 can take place and how guests can have fun as safely as possible, said Reiter last September. Wiesn boss Clemens Baumgärtner (CSU) made a similar statement.

For a short time it was considered whether the festival could be brought forward due to the increasing number of infections in autumn. But that was quickly dismissed.

Most recently, after a performance by Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the Munich City Council debated live on whether it was possible to celebrate happily in view of the war and the suffering of the people. The Wiesn landlords replied that it would help promote international understanding when people from all over the world celebrated peacefully together. It was also argued that a refusal would play into the hands of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin because it would show his power.

The joy of the Wiesn landlords and showmen is great. “It’s almost impossible to put into words. It’s nice, really,” said Peter Inselkammer, host spokesman and host of the Armbrustschützenzelt, on Bavarian radio. Showman spokeswoman Yvonne Heckl said: “I’m speechless. I still can’t believe it. I could actually cry for joy.” dpa