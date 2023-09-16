with videoThe world-famous Oktoberfest kicked off in Munich on Saturday. Mayor Dieter Reiter opened a barrel at the beer festival at exactly 12 noon with the traditional opening cry “Ozapft is!” Many Dutch people will travel to the southern German city in the coming weeks for the folk festival, which lasts until October 3.



More tickets to and from Munich have been booked with NS International and bus operator FlixBus during this period.

NS International sees a very strong increase in ticket sales to and from Munich during Oktoberfest. “We see that the destination is popular, it really stands out,” says a spokeswoman. According to her, it is ‘very likely’ that the popularity has to do with Oktoberfest.

In addition, many Dutch people plan to go to Oktoberfest with a FlixBus. A spokesperson for the bus operator speaks of a 'significant' increase in ticket sales. This concerns a thousand extra travelers between the Netherlands and Munich, although Flixbus cannot say with certainty whether they will all go to the festival. "From Eindhoven, Rotterdam and Amsterdam there are 15 to 17 percent more passengers than in a normal period," the spokesperson said.

At Oktoberfest.nl partygoers can book a complete travel package to Munich. Director John Zut reports that between a thousand and two thousand people have done this with him this year. He is not fully booked yet, but he expects this to happen. “In recent weeks there have always been people calling last minute.”

According to him, the number of bookings has remained the same in recent years. People do request a quote more often. “People sometimes decide to stay in the Netherlands because accommodations in Munich are very expensive,” said Zut. Young people in particular therefore drop out.

A waitress carries 12 liters of beer into the marquee of the Hofbräu brewery at the Oktoberfest in Munich. © ANP / EPA



More expensive beers

According to the German news agency DPA, the organization of the Oktoberfest in Munich expects at least six million visitors from all over the world this year, often dressed in lederhosen or dirndl. There would be more at last year's edition, the first Oktoberfest since the corona pandemic. This year sunny autumn days are predicted, while last year the bad weather resulted in fewer visitors. The festival will also last two days longer this year.

Due to inflation, visitors pay on average 6 percent more for a beer than last year. Beer now costs between 12.60 and 14.90 euros per liter. There is free water.

There will also be several smaller Oktoberfests in the Netherlands in the coming weeks. Zut sees that the festival in Munich has become better known in the Netherlands over the past ten years and that more people want to celebrate Oktoberfest there.



