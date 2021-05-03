Due to the coronavirus, the Bavarian authorities have canceled the Munich beer festival, which traditionally takes place in the fall, for the second time. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Bavaria Markus Seder and the Mayor of Munich Dieter Reiter, Deutsche Welle reports.

They explained this decision by the impossibility of predicting the development of the situation with the coronavirus in the fall. Zeder and Reiter said it was unrealistic to host the event with such measures as protective masks and social distance between participants. In their opinion, a later cancellation of the holiday could lead to even greater economic and image losses for its organizers.

In 2020, Oktoberfest was also canceled due to the dire epidemiological situation in Europe.

Traditionally, the festival is held in Munich and is considered the largest mass festival in Europe. It starts in the second half of September and lasts 16-18 days. Each year the event attracts about six million visitors from all over the world.