Genoa – Four evenings of rap DJ sets with protagonists are some of the central and most important DJs for the diffusion of hip hop culture in Italy and Liguria. The events will take place on Wednesday 13 and 20 September and Sunday 17 and 24 September in the area of ​​the external tent of the Oktoberfest in Piazza della Vittoria. On Wednesday 13 September, at 9pm, this event, called OktobeRap, will debut at the Oktoberfest, a novelty of the thirteenth edition of the event.

The first evening of Wednesday 13 September features Mr.Phil, DJ and producer, considered a point of reference in the Italian rap scene. He boasts a twenty-year career as an independent beatmaker and producer. Over the years he has produced tracks for artists and groups of legendary caliber such as Colle Der Fomento, Bassi Maestro, E Green, Il Turco and Primo. As a DJ, for over twenty years, Mr.Phil has played as a resident DJ and special guest around Italy at festivals, concerts and evenings. He is one of the most esteemed, long-lived and requested DJs on the Italian hip hop scene. The event continues on Sunday 17 September, again at 9pm, with Capasoul, a highly experienced selector, who has been offering music since the beginning of the Eighties. He is a great connoisseur of black music, he plays soul, funk and all their variations.

OktobeRap also continues the following week of the Oktoberfest: on Wednesday 20 September, again at 9pm, Ma Nu will be a guest of the event, an artist who interprets and builds his DJ sets around black sounds without setting himself boundaries. Funk, hip hop, dub, disco, house and jazz sounds, taken and put in a centrifuge with the exclusive use of 7-inch records, for a dynamic and always pressing mirage: this is his world. Reference DJ in the underground circuit of northern Italy, for some years he has been part of the resident artists of the important Jazz festival Re:Found.

The rap festival ends on Sunday 24 September, last day of Oktoberfest in Genoa, again at 9pm with DJ Kamo, one of the fathers of Ligurian rap, a DJ active musically between Italy and Switzerland. Having left Genoa at the end of the ’90s, he produced and played live with the best Italian artists, contributing to the formation of a city music scene that is increasingly being talked about. From 2011 to 2019 he was a resident on Fridays at the Aqa Cafè, a regular event that brought together many Genoese kids united by the desire to have fun. A permanent presence in hip hop clubs, he has made and makes generations of Genoese people dance, and not only that, carrying forward a message of “Peace, Unity, Love and Havin’ Fun”, the key principle of hip hop culture.