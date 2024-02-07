Blogger and entrepreneur Oksana Samoilova showed her appearance without hair extensions. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The influencer recorded a video in her story in which she said that she had been wearing extensions since she was 20, without taking breaks. In this regard, she asked her subscribers whether she should resort to extensions again. “If you say that you can walk like this and it’s not a terrible, terrible horror, then I won’t increase it,” Samoilova said.

So, after learning the opinions of her fans, the businesswoman decided to pay attention to her natural beauty. “It’s decided. I will restore and grow my hair. 99 percent wrote that it was tolerable,” she noted.

In January, Samoilova and her mother were shown on video without makeup. The blogger and her relative showed off their natural appearance, posing next to their hair down.