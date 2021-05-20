Russian model and the wife of rapper Dzhigan Oksana Samoilova decided to reduce her lips, but she got swelling after the injection. She posted a photo with swollen lips in Instagram…

“Gorgeous lips. It was not in vain that I was afraid to go for it, I felt that it would be so. I have a hell of a reaction to the medicine! It is better for all the faint of heart not to look, because it is really hard! ” – warned the subscribers of Samoilov. She also clarified that the swelling is temporary and subsides a few hours after the procedure.

The model also admitted that she wanted to shock the family with her appearance, but the swelling managed to partially disappear while the girl was on the road. Soon, the 33-year-old celebrity plans to change the appearance of her lips again.

Longidase are injections used in cosmetology and dermatology to reduce inflammation.

Earlier, plastic surgeon Danil Lupin told what kind of plastic surgery Russians most often spend money on. According to him, girls rarely go for drastic changes, but they are often asked to make facial features like those of celebrities. For example, the shape of Oksana Samoilova’s lips is popular.