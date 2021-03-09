Interview with biochemist and professor Oksana Pyzik, who reviews the main challenges that women face to develop professionally in the field of science and technology. The scientist highlights the challenges that societies face to close the gender gap in these fields, an inequality for which, according to her, there are still many years left to overcome.

As different countries move slowly to vaccinate their populations, experts continue to marvel at the development in record time of several vaccines that are saving lives.

In the case of the vaccine developed on British soil by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, its architect is the prestigious Dr. Sarah Gilbert.

In an interview with France24 in Spanish, Oksana Pyzik, a biochemist by profession, professor at the School of Pharmacy at the University College of London and an expert and activist on women’s rights in science, talks about the difficulties that women have had to go through. scientific to be recognized.

Pyzik asserts that governments around the world must create policies to recognize and support the talents of girls not only in science but in engineering, technology and mathematics.

France 24: Can you explain the achievement of producing a vaccine for a new virus in less than a year?

Oksana Pyzik: The development of vaccines against Covid-19 in less than a year is one of the greatest scientific achievements in history. There are nearly 300 different vaccines in various stages of development, in addition to those currently being rolled out around the world. A new world record was also set from the point of first sequencing the SARS-CoV-2 genome to the execution of the first phase I clinical trial 6 to 8 weeks later.

The research team led by Oxford University Professor Sarah Gilbert developed the vaccine and partnered with AstraZeneca to increase production on a non-profit scale to vaccinate the world.

Similarly, the small biotech company BioNTech partnered with Pfizer to develop the first mRNA vaccine, but it would not have been possible without decades of research around mRNA for immunotherapy.

We will see much broader uses of the mRNA technology that underpins the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to prevent other diseases, including cancer, by reprogramming the immune system to shrink tumor cells and prevent the spread of tumors.

France 24: Do you think that seeing women involved in the production and procurement of the vaccine will inspire a new generation of scientists?

Oksana Pyzik: It is inspiring to see the women behind vaccine development and in the broader arena of global health being celebrated for their contributions to the fight against the pandemic.

Girls and young women now have more role models than ever in leadership positions in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (disciplines called STEAM).

Visibility is important in opening paths for the next generation, and the media has an important role to play in this. The famous “draws a scientist” test for children has revealed that these prejudices towards women in science begin early in children. Both boys and girls were old enough to draw a scientist and out of 5,000 drawings collected, a shocking 99.4% of the drawings depicted a male scientist.

Only 28 were female scientists, all of them drawn by girls. Only 1.2% of the girls drew the scientists as women in the original study between 1966 and 1977, but this figure increased to 33% in 1985 and then 58% in 2016.

However, boys still draw a male scientist nearly nine out of 10 times. We still have a lot of work to do to dismantle the direct and unconscious biases towards women who strive for success in all fields.

France 24: How difficult has the world of science been for women?

Oksana Pyzik: Women in science have made many truly significant contributions and often dramatic scientific advancements despite the many obstacles they face, including not being recognized for their work, the most famous of which is Rosalind Franklin.

Historically, once women were married, they lost their funds and salaries to continue laboratory work, and although these discriminatory laws have long been repealed, progress is culturally slower and unconscious biases continue in almost every state. stages of the race.

Women are socially punished for pushing workplace negotiations that persist with the pay gap and are often overburdened with invisible jobs, such as a higher proportion of the pastoral care of students in academia, as well as administrative tasks and organization of events for which male teachers are not contacted for voluntary support.

Unpaid after-hours work masquerading as substitute time also disproportionately affects women and they are pressured to sacrifice professional development hours through the culture of silence.

Only 30% of women in STEM conduct research and if you look at the global health workforce, 70% of frontline health workers are women, but only 25% reach leadership positions in global health . There are also worrying regression trends in progress even in high-income countries, where the number of female computer science graduates has been steadily declining since 2000. The WEF Global Gender Gap Report reveals that gender parity will not be reached for 99.5 years.

Dr. Sarah Gilbert is one of the leading scientists and is also the mother of triplets. How difficult is it to balance scientific work and family time?

I think we need to start asking men these same questions about work-family balance, and not just focus on how women like Professor Gilbert are capable of making scientific breakthroughs and starting a family.

More men want to contribute to childcare and take a more active role in raising families, so let’s focus on these examples of equal contribution from both parents rather than perpetuating narratives of super women helping no one.

France 24: How can governments around the world encourage girls to become scientists?

Oksana Pyzik: It begins with investing in programs to recruit, retain, and promote women in science at all stages of their careers. Governments must improve care infrastructure and globally expand women’s access to capital.

Workforce strategies must ensure that women are better equipped technologically to participate and expand Fourth Industrial Revolution opportunities in HIC and LMIC settings. Within workplaces, various hiring criteria are needed along with the creation of inclusive work cultures.

Awards should also be given to companies that are leaders in supporting female talent and have diverse leadership to celebrate these practices.

Governments should target girls at an early age to develop their interest in STEM subjects and create broader scholarship schemes (especially in LMIC settings) leveraging public-private partnerships to translate education into STEM employment.

We also need better data to track progress made, and this includes improving monitoring of gender-disaggregated data.