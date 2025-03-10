At 49, most gymnasts do not even remember the last time they stepped on a competition tapestry. But Oksana Chusovitina is not like most. Uzbeka gymnast, Olympic gold in Barcelona 1992, proclaimed this past weekend … Jump champion in the World Cup for Baku devices, a success that reaches the category of Inclasifiable.

His victory, with a precise execution of a Tsukahara with turn and a half, gave him a score of 13,516, enough to impose himself on the Slovenian Teja Belak (13,366) and his compatriot Tjasa Kyssellef (13,283), of 30 and 31 years, respectively.

AGELESS OKSANA CHUSOVITINA BRINGS BACK HER 1.5-TWISTING TSUKAHARA AT THE BAKU WORLD CUP. IT’S BEEN ONE OF HER MOSS RELIABLE VULTS OVER THE RECENT YEARS, AND CHUSOVITINA SEEMS PRETTY PLEASED WITHIS EFFORT! #FigWorldcup pic.twitter.com/u5ngytg6im – Fig (@GYMNESTTICS) March 8, 2025

At the end of February, in the Cottbus World Cup, Chusovitina had already hung the bronze in that same device, and in total sum 17 medals in 21 appearances in this competition. Another historical record to add to its eight participations in Olympic Games, more than any other gymnast and two of the absolute record of the Georgian shooter Nino Salukvadze. And the Uzbeka demonstrates that it is on the road to a ninth participation in Los Angeles, where it would arrive with 53 years.

“My number one goal is to get there,” he acknowledged in Baku after his victory. «But there is so much time until I am not thinking so forward. I go step by step, from a competition to the next, because there are other activities in addition to gymnastics ».

Less than a year ago, the story seemed to take a very different course. An injury to the 2024 Asian championship not only temporarily separated it from the competition, but also truncated its possibility of qualifying for the Paris Games 2024.

It was not easy to assimilate. «This injury emptied me mentally because I was preparing a lot, and the Asian championship was in Tashkent. I wanted to show good performance in front of our people, but, unfortunately it did not happen, and that is what killed my morale, ”he acknowledges. But, faithful to his fighting spirit, he adds: «It is fine. I was able to recover little by little, and I think I had to pass in this way to get up and keep moving forward ».

While his body and mind resist the attacks of time and competition, there is more than keeping it standing: his gymnastics school. «When I look at these children I get even more. It makes me so happy to train among the little ones. They give me energy ».

The Chusovitina calendar is far from loosening the rhythm. After the Cottbus World Cup and Baku’s, he plans to continue competing in the world circuit. In addition, he points to the Mayo Asian championship as a key goal in the season. And there is still a more marked date in red: its 50th birthday in June. «We will have a competition in Tashkent. It will be a world cup and I really want to compete there, so I cross my fingers, ”he reveals. His desire is clear: to celebrate half a century with the body in motion and the adrenaline of the competition. “The most important thing is not to have injuries and stay healthy,” he concludes.

Oksana Chusovitina has challenged all the rules of the game. He has lived more than three decades in the elite of gymnastics, has represented three different countries (Soviet Union, Germany and Uzbekistan), has exceeded injuries, rules of rules and prejudices about age. And keep standing. Only she knows how long. “If it happens, it happens,” he says about his Olympic future. And where appropriate, it usually happens.