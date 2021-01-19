Russian actress Oksana Akinshina considers feminism to be the lot of ugly women. The artist shared her opinion with Izvestia on Tuesday, January 19.

She said that she sees no point in fighting for equal salaries, as a good specialist will be appreciated regardless of gender.

The actress called the fight for equality “a losing story”, explaining that men and women are too different.

“Appoint a woman to the main post, she will immediately destroy the women around her. This will quickly end her feminism. But I know for sure that behind every strong man there is an equally strong woman, ”Akinshina said.

According to her, the ideas of the feminist movement are indifferent to her. She also called it “the problem of ugly women.”

33-year-old Akinshina is known for her roles in films such as “Hipsters”, “Lilya Forever”, “Sisters” and others. He is raising three children born in two marriages.

In summer, a researcher at the Institute of Linguistics, Russian State University for the Humanities, author of the book “How are women called. Feminitives: history, structure, competition “Irina Fufaeva told Izvestia why many Russians are so heartened by words like” blogger “and” author “. In particular, Fufayeva explained this by the fact that there were no such words in the Russian language before.