It works for Google. The company specialized in Internet products and services has improved the performance of its employees Thanks to the OKR methodology (acronym for Objectives and Key Results, which would be translated from English as objectives and key results), a simple way to organize the work that consists of setting objectives and linking them to quantifiable results. It is about each department or work team setting between three and five ambitious goals to achieve them in a time frame that usually covers three months and always aligned with the company’s strategy. Guillem López, Digital Transformation Manager at RocaSalvatella, and who will lead the webinar OKR methodologies: what they are and how to apply them with your team organized by HUB Banco Sabadell Company, summarizes the main advantage of the OKR method: “It is flexible and adaptable to multiple realities”.

Sign up for the webinar OKR methodologies: what they are and how to apply them with your team, by Guillem López, Digital Transformation Manager at RocaSalvatella. Date: Tuesday, February 2 at 4 p.m.

The ambitious nature of each goal should be highlighted because it does not have to reach 100% of what is set to be considered a success. López says that the Google Assistant team chained five quarters without achieving the objectives and that this did not represent a problem. Google’s official policy establishes that it is enough that between 60% and 70% of the expected is met. The OKR methodology helped them to solve the night vision problem of Google’s autonomous car and it is useful for other companies to define the presentations to be made in the search for investors or to reduce the cost of office consumables, which proves easy adaptation to different environments.

Joan Riera, professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Department of Strategy and General Management at Esade, adds other definitions that help to understand this methodology from Silicon Valley and that make it different from other classic models: “It is aspirational, challenging, collaborative, participatory… Transversal ”. But it does not at all imply that it is diluted the hierarchy owned by a company. In fact, it is not about modifying the organization chart but about aligning all departments and teams with the company’s strategy.

There are two ways to apply this methodology. It can happen from the bottom up, that is, the teams define the OKRs that concern them directly first and those that have to do with the longer-term vision of the company, later. Or it can be started from the top down, that is, the personal objectives of each area are built based on those of the company.

“The second model is more effective,” says López. “Because you get that the teams put the focus on the strategic needs of the organization ”, he adds. This does not imply that there is an imposition. López recalls that they can be fixed in a more or less participatory way. And Riera highlights that this methodology popularized by Dick Costolo, the former CEO of Twitter, is collaborative.

More transparency

Another feature that distinguishes this strategy from other classic models is transparency. A sales team you can see the OKRs that the operations area has been marked and so on with all the departments that make up an organization.

López argues why small companies, which do not usually have the control mechanisms of large corporations, benefit from this methodology: “In SMEs it is easier for personalities to appear and for there to be information opacity. OKRs are a non-authoritative way to ensure that the entire team is aligned. “

Riera gives an example that helps to understand how objectives are set and what are the key results obtained: A company wants to get half a million euros of investment. The team sets the goal of drawing up a list of 150 potential investors and establishes a measurement mechanism: you have to get 30 presentations to publicize the project. After the end of the quarter, the result has been that four investors have contributed 100,000 euros each, which is 80% of the target set. The rest of the departments of this company seeking financing know the OKRs that the team in charge of carrying it out has set.

Collaboration, not competitiveness

As the OKRs are not linked to any type of variable remuneration, it reduces the competitiveness among the employees. “It is not an evaluation tool but a management tool,” recalls López. “It is a mistake to link the bond from the workers to the achievement of the OKR ”, reinforces Riera. Transparency, which defines this work methodology also applied by large technology companies such as LinkedIn, Spotify or Airbnb, fosters a better understanding in meetings.

López explains: “When you know the objectives of another team, you already know the concerns that the one in front of you has when entering a meeting. When it is prepared, meeting points are sought and those where there may be conflict are avoided ”. It serves to optimize meetings.

This methodology requires a certain discipline to meet those three, four or five set objectives in a quarter. Riera recommends setting an annual calendar in which the results review meetings are established so that “what is urgent does not prevent us from carrying out what is important”. The professor highlights the importance of having a reference employee in the teams, a “champion “ he says, that he is in charge of monitoring more closely compliance with this methodology.

A difficulty arises in measuring the results. You always tend to think of indicators such as time, sales, costs … But there are many other less obvious ones. “With a app The ambient noise or the number of times a word is used when speaking is calculated appropriately ”, López points out as examples in the event that one seeks to quantify these variables. “When you want to measure intangibles such as satisfaction there are surveys, polls or evaluation tests ”, he adds.

Riera insists on the premise of maintaining the simplicity of this methodology and an affordable metric so that it is not abandoned, so that the urgency of other tasks does not take her ahead and she returns to classic methodologies or directly to not apply any.