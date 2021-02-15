Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in one of the images distributed this Monday by the WTO. ERIC BARADAT / AFP

Who have shared meetings with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Ogwashi-Uku, Nigeria, 66 years old), assure that it is noticed and heard. Going dressed in traditional African attire helps not go unnoticed. “It is spectacular to see her enter a room. He is all strength and not only intellectually, his appearance fills the room in a world with a majority of men dressed in gray ”, point out sources from the World Bank. But that’s not important. Her deep technical knowledge places her at the highest level of the discussion and helps her to prevail in many occasions in the conversation.

Not surprisingly, this economist graduated from Harvard and with a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Development Economics has been on the lists of most influential women for years in publications such as Fortune, Time, Foreign Policy, Forbes or Newsweek. Okonjo-Iweala was on tour last week to promote the US edition of her latest book, Women and Leadership: Real Lives, Real Lessons, written with former Australian Prime Minister Julia Guiliard.

As of March 1, Okonjo-Iweala will be the first woman and the first African person to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO), at a crucial time for the future of the organization. It is not the first time that she has made history, a characteristic that has become a constant in her life: she was the first woman to occupy the Ministry of Finance in Nigeria, (twice 2003-2006 and 2011-2015) and also the first to be, briefly, Foreign Minister (2006). He developed a career of more than 25 years at the World Bank, where he became number two of the organization as Director of Operations and in 2012 she came to compete, also as the first black woman, in the first race opened for the presidency of the entity.

“She is a friend, whom I respect a lot and who has great national and international experience behind her, she is not a featherweight,” says the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González-Laya. The profile of the Nigerian woman at the head of the WTO is in keeping with the tradition that Pascal Lamy and Peter Sutherland represented in the organization, political profiles with the capacity for dialogue at the highest level and a determined reformist will. “She is very good at seeking support and building consensus,” emphasize from the World Bank. A vital feature in this case to ensure the survival of the organization after the Donald Trump Administration buried the body’s dispute resolution court, blocking the replacement of its judges, and dealt a mortal blow to multilateralism. It was the previous US Administration that vetoed his appointment three months ago, a decision reversed in just a few weeks by Joe Biden’s team.

“It is not an easy time to assume the reins of the WTO, there is no great illusion for multilateralism, especially at the commercial level, in a changing economic environment and in the midst of a pandemic unprecedented in a century,” says González -Laya, which included Okonjo-Iweala in her own publication on women and global governance. And above all, the confrontation between the United States and China, which has forever changed the rules of the game and whose evolution will determine the future of trade at a global level. And the success or failure of your mandate.

Okonjo-Iweala knows that battle well because he has dealt with it. During her years as finance minister, she did not hesitate to carry rolls of fabrics to meetings with international authorities to show the differences between traditional Nigerian fabrics and the copies that of those same fabrics were made in China, at half the price. “He usually uses this type of effects to surprise his interlocutor, later backed by his solid training,” say international financial sources. Today the commercial battle is played on another field.

He is not someone who is easily intimidated by challenges. During her years as Nigerian minister, she waged an uphill battle against corruption and economic reforms, earning her not only serious death threats but even the kidnapping of her 82-year-old mother.

Part of the ‘establishment’ and progressive

His resume draws someone who is an intrinsic and undoubted part of the establishment global, as a member, among many others, of the board of the Clinton Global Initiative; the Rockefeller Foundation; the World Economic Forum Council Against Corruption; Tax Inspectors without Borders of the OECD or as advisor to Lazard bank and advisor to Standard Chartered and Twitter, in recent years.

But always with an eye toward an agenda that could be called progressive. “At the World Bank she was a great defender of diversity and gave great support to an LGTBI association within the Bank, which earned her great respect among the staff,” says a member of the organization. Also like number two The Bank made every effort to avoid the contagion of the financial crisis to developing countries. An agenda that will undoubtedly be among the priorities of his mandate.