Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in one of the images distributed this Monday by the WTO. ERIC BARADAT / AFP

The election yesterday of Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as director of the World Trade Organization (WTO) is excellent news, both for her high qualifications for the position and for the value of alleviating the unacceptable imbalance in female and African representation in the leadership of multilateral organizations with a broad global impact. Okonjo-Iweala has a quarter of a century of experience in international finance in the ranks of the World Bank – where she was responsible for a portfolio valued at some $ 81 billion – and a long career as Nigerian Minister of the Economy. His candidacy has received very wide support during the selection process, for which unanimity is necessary. Donald Trump’s refusal was nevertheless torpedoing his appointment. Rightly, the new president of the United States, Joe Biden, has reversed the decision and raised the reservations of Washington to the African economist.

Okonjo-Iweala is the first woman to lead the WTO since its creation in 1995. The leader will have the difficult task of revitalizing the institution, boycotted by the Trump Administration, and managing the great commercial pulses that are shaking the planet, including the one that It faces the two global titans, the US and China.

But regardless of her specific mission, the election of the first African woman to head the WTO should serve to reflect on the need to reformulate the balances of representation in the multilateral system that emerged in 1945, both in geopolitical and gender terms. It is necessary to overcome a westernism that no longer responds to the geopolitical configuration of the 21st century. The rest of the world legitimately demands changes and the West must understand that it is not only morally correct, but that it is in its interest to accept it. An adequate pluralism in the leadership of global governance is the requisite to maintain its validity. With all its defects, it is convenient to achieve adherence to the system with its reform instead of fueling more frustration and confrontation.