If you choose wholegrain toast for breakfast, you can’t go wrong – can you? But in some toast there are substances that don’t belong there, found the magazine “Öko-Test”. Organic products were also affected.

E.in toast must be crispy and light. All of the twenty wholegrain, grain and spelled toast breads tested scored points. But as far as the ingredients are concerned, the testers found that eight products were contaminated with mineral oil, writes the magazine “Öko-Test” (Issue 1/2021).

For this reason, the magazine even awarded the grades “poor” and “unsatisfactory” once in each case. A possible source for the mineral oil could be grease from a device, writes “Öko-Test”. Some of the manufacturers then also commented on this: “The provider” Das Backhaus “informed us that, after extensive laboratory analyzes, they had found that the technical white oil used as a lubricating grease in the dough divider must have led to the contamination,” says the report.

In general, you can still enjoy your breakfast toast: Eight times there was a “Very good” and three times a “Good”. Among the breads rated as good are “Beumer & Lutum Organic Toast Whole Wheat Bread” from Beumer & Lutum, the “Gold Ears Whole Grain Toast” from Aldi Süd, the “Golden Toast Whole Grain Toast” from Lieken, the “Grafschafter Whole Grain Toast” from Lidl, “ Harry Whole Grain Toast ”from Harry-Bread,“ Every Day Whole Grain Toast ”from Zentrale Handelsgesellschaft,“ K-Classic Whole Grain Toast ”from Kaufland and“ Kornmühle Whole Grain Toast ”from Netto.

All clear for the salt content

When it comes to salt content, “Öko-Test” gives the all-clear: Most toasted breads contain less salt than is usual with fresh bread. Consistently high salt consumption is a risk for high blood pressure. The testers also did not find any mold spores in any bread at the end of the specified shelf life. In general, toast is prone to mold. If one pane is affected, the whole package should be thrown away.

The amount of the carcinogenic substance acrylamide is largely in the hands of the consumer. If the roast is strong and dark, more of it is formed. Charred bread should also not be scraped off and then eaten.

Toast is good for freezing and can be placed directly in the toaster when frozen.