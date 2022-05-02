During the Civil War, Indian tribes in the Oklahoma Territory supported the Confederates. After the war, indigenous nations were forced to cede half of their territory to the United States to take in other tribes.

President Rutherford Birchard Hayes issued proclamations in 1879 and 1880 prohibiting settlement of the territory. In 1885, Congress authorized him to begin negotiations with the Creek and Seminole tribes to open up wilderness for settlement. Negotiations concluded in 1889.

On May 2, 1890, the government recognized the Oklahoma Territory, which was made up of land in the southern part of the region and the western part of Indian Territory, adjoining the panhandle plateau. In 1907, the two territories became part of the Union. Oklahoma is located in the Central Plains region of the United States.

It borders the states of Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, and New Mexico. Its largest cities are Oklahoma, Tulsa, Lawton, Norman, and Broken Arrow. With a total area of ​​181,049 square kilometers, the state is divided into six geographic regions: the Great Plains, the Osage Plains, the Orzak Plateau, the Arkansas Valley, the Quachita Mountains, and the western Gulf of Mexico Coastal Plain.