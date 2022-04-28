Oklahoma .- The Oklahoma House of Representatives gave its final approval Thursday to a abortion ban to the style of Texas that prohibits the procedure after a few six weeks pregnantbefore many women know they are pregnant.

The bill passed by the House led by the GOP in a 68-12 vote with no discussion or debate now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it within days.

The assault on the right to abortion it’s one of several culture war issues that conservatives in GOP-led states have embraced, like restricting LGBTQ rights, that boost the party’s base in an election year.

House members also voted Thursday to adopt new language prohibiting transgender students from using school bathrooms that match their current gender identity and requiring parental notification before any classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity.

“Everyone is worried about their upcoming election and making sure they have something they can put on a postcard to talk about,” said Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Midwest City.

The abortion bill called the Law of the Heartbeat of Oklahoma, it bans abortions once heart activity can be detected in the fetus, which experts say is about six weeks pregnant.

A similar bill passed in Texas last year led to a drastic reduction in the number of abortions performed in that state, sending many women seeking the procedure to Oklahoma and other neighboring states.

Although Stitt already signed a bill earlier this year to make performing an abortion a felony in Oklahomathat measure won’t take effect until later in the summer and may not withstand a legal challenge.

Because the measure passed Thursday has an “emergency” provision, it goes into effect immediately after the governor signs it, and abortion providers they say it will end immediately with most of the abortions in Oklahoma.

“We are more concerned at this point about these bans by texas style because, at least recently, they have been able to carry on and stay current,” said Emily Wales, interim president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which performs two abortions. clinics in Oklahoma.

“We intend to challenge them if they are approved, but due to the provisions of the emergency clause, there would be at least a period of time where we would not be able to offer care.”