Pro-life rally in front of the US Supreme Court in January| Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The Oklahoma House of Representatives, in the United States, ratified this Thursday (19) a law that will prohibit any abortion from the moment of fertilization and that will go into effect when the governor, Republican Kevin Stitt, signs it. .

Stitt has already announced that he will sign off on any abortion restrictions that come to his desk, amid controversy over the leak of the country’s draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn federal jurisprudence on the matter.

American media points out that, if passed, the new Oklahoma text will become the most protective pro-life rule in the country.

Convictions of Gazeta do Povo: Defense of life from conception

The law prohibits any abortion, except when the mother’s life is in danger, or when the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.

In addition, in line with the anti-abortion law passed last year in Texas, the new rule allows citizens to report any company or person that assists a woman in terminating her pregnancy.

Oklahoma already has a law in place that, like Texas, prohibits abortions starting in the first six weeks of pregnancy.

Several Republican states, including Oklahoma, have also prepared laws that will take effect when the Supreme Court’s final decision is known, also in the coming months.

Although the court has clarified that the draft released to the press is not definitive, everything indicates that the country’s main judicial body will rule against the Roe v. Wade, which since 1973 has authorized abortion at the federal level in certain circumstances.

If that happens, the states that so wish will be free to pass the veto of abortion in their territory.