From now on, children in the State of Oklahoma will learn about the Bible and the Ten Commandments as the foundations of Western civilization. This controversial measure that blurs the lines between religious instruction and public education has generated intense debate after Oklahoma’s highest educational authority, Superintendent Ryan Walters, ordered that all public schools in the state must incorporate the Bible in classes. which are taught from 5th to 12th grade.

In a press conference on Thursday, June 27, Walters noted that “every teacher, every classroom in the State, will have a Bible and will teach from it in the classroom.” The Republican also stated that the Bible is a “necessary historical document to teach children about American history, to have a complete understanding of Western civilization, and to have an understanding of the legal system.” And without leaving room for responses of any kind, he warned that adherence to the mandate is mandatory and “immediate and strict compliance is expected.”

Ryan Walters was a history teacher for eight years in various public schools and has taught courses in World History, United States History, and United States Government. In 2020, he was a Governor Kevin Stitt He named Superintendent of Public Instruction of the State. Since then, his management has been criticized by civil rights groups and supporters of the separation of church and state.

But this decision by Oklahoma is not an isolated event. The governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, took the first step to instill Christian values ​​in public schools a week ago. On Wednesday, June 19, the Land of Jazz became the first State to pass a law requiring that the Ten Commandments be displayed in all classrooms of public schools, colleges and universities. The standard is contained in HB 71which requires that the Ten Commandments be displayed in all classrooms on “a poster or framed document at least 11 by 14 inches” (28 by 36 centimeters), be the central focus of the framed poster or document and are printed in a large, easily legible font.

The Republicans who passed the law argue that the importance of displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools is directly related to their historical context and not for religious reasons, because they are “fundamental documents of the state and national government.”

Both efforts to introduce religious texts into classrooms reflect a growing national movement among conservatives that could prove controversial because the most radical groups oppose the free exercise of human rights, the use of contraception, respect for different gender identities and abortion.

Organizations like The Freedom From Religion Foundation have spoken out against the measure implementing mandatory Bible teaching, saying they will take legal action to stop Superintendent Ryan Walters from mandating the introduction of the Bible and the Ten Commandments in Oklahoma public schools.

In some states, the Bible has been taught as part of specific classes and is generally considered permitted as a historical text, or alongside other religious or literary texts. However, no other State has implemented compulsory education.