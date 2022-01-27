Attorney General John O’Connor wrote in a Facebook statement that the southern state “carried out the execution of Donald Grant without any complications this morning at 10:16” (1616 GMT).

The 40-year-old died after being injected with three substances at McAllister Prison.

It has been said many times that these articles together cause great suffering to those under sentence of death, which is prohibited by the US Constitution. At the end of October, a death row inmate suffered recurring convulsions after receiving his first injection.

But Donald Grant did not suffer from that Thursday, witnesses to the execution said during a brief press conference.

In 2001, Donald Grant, then 25, robbed a hotel in order to secure the bail needed to get his girlfriend out of prison. During the operation, he shot two female employees at the hotel, killing the first on the spot, and proceeded to stabb the second to death, according to court documents.

In 2005, a jury sentenced him to death for the double murder.

Since that time, he submitted several appeals to cancel his sentence, claiming that he suffers from mental disorders.

In an online petition, his advocates asserted that he suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome and brain trauma caused by the violence he suffered as a child at the hands of an alcoholic father.

On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court rejected his latest appeal, which was based on the method of implementing the death penalty chosen by the state of Oklahoma.