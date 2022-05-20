If the measure is sanctioned by the governor, the US state will have the most restrictive law in the US.

The Legislature of the US State of Oklahoma approved on Thursday (May 19, 2022) a bill that prohibits abortion from the moment of fertilization. The measure still needs to be signed by the governor, Republican Kevin Stitt. The bill provides for exceptions only for medical emergencies, rape or incest.

If the bill is approved by the state executive, Oklahoma will have the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the United States. Stitt has already said he wants to make Oklahoma the state with the toughest measures against voluntary termination of pregnancy.

At the beginning of May, the governor had already sanctioned a law that prohibits abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy -the so-called law”heartbeat” (law beat of the heart, in free translation). The legislation is in force also in Texas. There is no exception in the state for pregnancy resulting from rape or incest.

The right to abortion is being more actively discussed in the United States since the leak, on May 2, of the United States Supreme Court document that indicates the intention to overturn the decision. Roe vs. Wade, establishing the constitutional right to abortion.

Roe vs. wade is a landmark 1973 US Supreme Court decision. Planned Parenthood vs. Caseyof 1992, guarantees the right to abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

In the US, there is no federal law that prohibits or guarantees the right to terminate a pregnancy. with the fall of Roe vs. wadethe regulation is under state law.

On May 11, the US Senate rejected the creation of federal law protection for women’s health that guarantees the right to abortion.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE ROE VS. WADE

In 1973, Norma McCorvey, later known under the pseudonym Jane Roe, sought a clandestine clinic in Texas to terminate her third pregnancy. At the time, 22 years old, she did not have custody of her 2 children because she did not have a steady job, was a drug user and had been homeless.

Texas only allowed termination of pregnancy if there was a risk to the woman’s life or in the event of sexual violence. Roe found attorneys Sarah Weddington and Linda Coffee who were looking for a woman willing to sue Texan’s restrictive abortion laws.

The case was voted on in the Supreme Court. By 7 votes in favor and 2 against, the decision was in favor of terminating the pregnancy.