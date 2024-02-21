They celebrate it subdued. In the editorial room of the Okki, in a shiny office building in Den Bosch, the search for the streamers is on. Yet the mood among the editors of the magazine, which is celebrating its seventieth anniversary, is quite festive. “I am proud that this historic Dutch children's brand is still very much alive,” says editor-in-chief Renske Lamers (47 years old). “A considerable achievement in the changing media landscape where competition is fierce.”

Lamers, editor-in-chief for eight years, says that one of the oldest youth magazines in the Netherlands mainly aims to “contribute to the development” of its young subscribers. Reading Okki, a magazine for six to eight year olds, is “a magical moment for children; they will learn to read, write and calculate. This gives them the key to open the gate of the world.”

Suddenly a child untangles the word supermarket or something like Oeteldonk letter by letter on a blackboard. “It's nice to be able to contribute to those kinds of discoveries in a light-hearted way. The pride you see in a child is touching: 'look what I can already do'.”

Successor of 'Het Kleuterbladje'

According to current publisher Blink, Okki has 20,000 subscribers and reaches 65,000 children every month. “For these times, that is an extremely large number and a very good number for such a narrow target group,” says Lamers. Comic magazine Donald Duck has a circulation that is ten times as large, but elderly people still browse through it. The weekly magazine Tattoothe natural 'successor' to Okki for children aged eight to eleven, disappeared from the market in 2016. Freek's gamea magazine about biologist Freek Vonk with a circulation of 25,000, has replaced it.

It remains to be seen whether seventy is the correct anniversary date. The Okki is actually the successor of The Toddler Leaf that Spaarnestad already published in 1916. In the 1930s the Okki, acronym of, appeared Our Little Catholic Illustrationas a child allowance of the Catholic Illustration. From 1953 onwards, Okki has been published continuously as an independent educational weekly (15 cents) and now as a monthly magazine.

The current Okki (4.75 euros) differs considerably from 'the Catholic youth magazine for the Benelux' that was in its heyday in the 1960s. At the time, the magazine was full of edifying stories and reports from the animal kingdom. The oldest Okki that can be found in the archives of the Royal Library in The Hague – the issue of February 9, 1939 – also bears little resemblance to the content of the most recently published Okki with the theme 'nice exercise'.

'Encourage reading motivation in children'

The pre-war magazine contains sturdy comic strips with a lot of text Popeye the sailorabout Prince Valiantknight without fear, and a two-page story about the little guy Kolka'a fairy tale from ancient Russia'.

Today's Okkis only contain a short story by children's book author Paul van Loon as reading material and mainly sections: puzzles, funny facts, puzzles and coloring pages.

Well-stocked joke box

Editor Evine Cuijpers sits behind her laptop in the editorial room, filling the joke box that is always at the front of the magazine. It's not really difficult work, she says. The turnover rate of readers is so high that a joke with a beard is no problem at all.

“Which bell can't you use to make calls?”

“With a runny nose.”

Only the covers still have a striking similarity, even after decades. The cover of the magazine from 1939 shows an elephant skating on Frisian runners and the latest Okki shows off a sporty chick on skis. “Where is that party?” asks the chick.

Long stories in magazines, like in Okki in the past, are outdated, says Lamers. According to her research, entire blocks of text do not work for this target group in this medium.

“The reading motivation of children in the Netherlands is currently low compared to other countries. At Okki we stimulate the curiosity of children with different themes, making them want to read. All sections respond to this. And in this way we try to contribute to the pleasure of reading.”

The Okki continues to appear on paper in an old-fashioned way. “I firmly believe in that. To learn to read and write, color and motor skills, you just need paper. Parents also like the fact that you can let your child do crafts with a magazine. That they don't sit behind a screen all day.”

Lamers predicts that the 'kindergarten magazine' from 1953 will certainly reach a hundred years old.