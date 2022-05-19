-HISTORY IN THE DEBATE-

May 19, 1972

Fraud with lots of El Carrizo. The fraud committed by a vivales by dividing and selling land that was not his property has just surfaced with the regularization of lots in the town of Villa Díaz Ordaz that the Ahome city council is carrying out. When the municipality proceeded to legalize a piece of land, they found two families who had built their houses there. When asking the families to vacate the land, they objected, showing their property deeds. The documents showed the purchase made for 10 thousand pesos for each lot.

Okinawa unemployment ends. Naha. The occupation of the island of Okinawa by the United States formally ended when the last of the six generals of the North American Army who governed it for 27 years left it. General James Lampert, who was high commissioner of the Riukiu archipelago to which Okinawa belongs, left by plane for Tokyo, exactly 16 minutes after Japan came into possession of the island. Lampert will participate in the official handover ceremony, which will be attended by Emperor Hirohito and US Vice President Spiro Agnew.

However, the United States will continue to maintain several important military bases on Okinawa, despite the fact that it and the archipelago are under Japanese rule. Chobyo Yara, serving under General Lampert as chief executive of the Riukiu government, bid him farewell at the airport “I will do my best in the future for the good of the Okinawan people,” said Lampert as he shook Yara’s hand in farewell, after mutual bows.

Birthday of the Reyes Fox sisters. Messrs. Pedro Fox and Trinidad de Fox offered a splendid children’s party at their residence to commemorate the birthdays of their beautiful little granddaughters, Luz María and María Eugenia Reyes Fox, much-loved daughters of Mrs. Reyna Fox de Reyes. The friends and classmates of the celebrated ones arrived on time for the appointment, bringing them valuable gifts, which were appreciated with all kinds of attention from the hosts.

May 19, 1997

No progress in security. “Despite the efforts made by the authorities, we see with concern that in terms of security we remain stagnant, since for some years in our country it is not possible to live in peace and day by day the levels of insecurity worsen,” said the official. Doctor Eliseo Lugo. When rendering his last work report at the head of the Rural Owners Association, he said that Mexicans require, in addition to social justice, legal justice, since currently the necessary security conditions are not available in the country.

AMLO rejects debate. Mexico City The leader of the PRD, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, did not accept the invitation to a debate between the PRI, PAN and PRD candidates for the government of the Federal District. The leader of the PRD, in a letter, expressed his willingness to debate with each of the candidates, separately, or in a format, where the contenders of the eight parties are. López Obrador explains that what society is interested in and useful for is civilized debate and, according to him, the conditions are not right for that to happen.

Massacre in Algeria. Paris. At least 30 people were killed by a group of Muslim extremists in the Blida region, south of Algiers, while the campaign for the legislative elections on June 5 began. The massacre occurred during the early morning; 17 children, two of them babies and seven women, are part of the victims who were killed by the terrorist group, bringing the death toll to 450 since the beginning of last April.