Actor Ivan Okhlobystin referred to as an execution, the time period assigned to Mikhail Efremov within the deadly case in an interview “Gazeta.Ru”.

Okhlobystin mentioned that he didn’t justify his pal, however for Efremov eight years is an execution, since he’s a really sick particular person.

The actor mentioned that Efremov is his godfather, the godfather of the eldest daughter Anfisa, who cried when she discovered in regards to the accident.

In line with Okhlobystin, Efremov is a “drunkard” and “boozer”, nevertheless it can’t be denied that he is likely one of the “most beloved Russian artists.” The actor additionally mentioned that he would do every thing to assist Mikhail, since he couldn’t refuse a pal.

Earlier, Okhlobystin commented on the decision to Mikhail Efremov. Additionally

the actor turned to the Russian president with a request to pardon Efremov along with his private decree.