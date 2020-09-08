Okay Yukoslu’s departure can be a setback for Óscar García. The Turk was indeniable in his system final 12 months and now he should reinvent midfield if the midfielder’s departure to Galatasaray is confirmed. The participant’s settlement with the Turkish membership is whole and solely small fringes are lacking within the negotiation between golf equipment, so it’s fairly seemingly that he’ll now not be a part of the group this Saturday within the duel towards Eibar.

The midfield can be very poor together with his departure, with Renato Tapia and Fran Beltrán as the one pure midfielders. The Peruvian has left good emotions in the course of the preseason and is rising as a starter within the Ipurúa match. It’s potential that Beltrán will accompany him to provide better consistency to the group within the midfield, though within the final two friendlies he guess on two extra offensive interiors forward of the pivot, corresponding to Baeza, Brais Méndez or Denis Suárez. Tapia and Beltrán solely coincided within the eleven towards Oviedo.

LaLiga Santander * Information up to date as of September 7, 2020

Be that as it might, Okay’s operation is by no means understandable from the Celtic perspective. Within the first place, as a result of it means shedding a heavyweight within the run-up to the beginning of LaLiga. And secondly, as a result of It’s not an economically passable operation for the Vigo group, which might enter between 1 and 1.5 million euros for the switch, with a purchase order possibility that will not be greater than 5 million euros, when the worth of Okay is 6M in accordance with the portal Transfermarkt. The doubts of the celestial mission develop because the weeks go by.