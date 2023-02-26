The husband of singer and songwriter Rita Lee, Roberto de Carvalho, said on Saturday (25.Feb.2023) on Instagram that she “okay, getting stronger, recovering”. The 75-year-old artist was hospitalized on Friday (Feb 24) at Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo.

She was diagnosed with a tumor in her left lung in 2021. Carvalho reinforced that these are monitoring tests and therapies that need to be done due to treatment against lung cancer. According to him, these procedures can lead to hospitalizations.

“We appreciate the tsunami of love, affection and positivity we have received. Thank you so. And let’s go ahead, and may the Great Lights of the Universe be guiding us in all ways “, he wrote.

In May 2021, during a checkup at Albert Einstein Hospital, the singer was diagnosed with a primary tumor in her left lung and had to undergo treatment with immunotherapy and radiotherapy.

With information from Brazil Agency.