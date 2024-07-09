It is well known that Okay did not turn out to be the box office hit Capcom had hoped for, despite acclaim from international critics and gamers, leading to the closure of Clover Studio. Now Hideki Kamiya has offered an estimate of the copies sold at launch on PS2 in 2006which are actually a very low number, so much so that in his opinion it was a “huge failure“.

“Okami, too, sold out 150,000 units“The initial shipment was 90,000 units. It was a huge failure. If it had been successful, Clover probably would have continued to exist,” Kamiya said in a chat with Ikumi Nakamura, the game’s environment artist, posted on YouTube.

In the current market, 150,000 copies for a title of a certain caliber like Okami would be unsatisfactory for any publisher. Fortunately, these numbers have improved over time, also thanks to the remastered versions published in the following years on practically every modern platform. To date, Capcom’s official data speak of 4.3 million copies sold, which in any case are not that many if compared to the extremely positive opinions of the players on the title.