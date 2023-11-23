Hideki Kamiya would be happy to work on new games Of Okami And Viewtiful Joeshould Capcom, owner of both franchises, decide to call him into question and entrust him with these projects.

It was precisely the ex of PlatinumGames who revealed it, during a new one question and answer video with his fans, the same one in which the game designer spoke about the fact that the Bayonetta series will continue even without him.

“Of course I would love to work on these titles if I had the chance,” Kamiya said. “In fact, I’ve already written a complete story for the third episode of Viewtiful Joe and I’ve always wanted to make it – I wonder if Capcom will ever let me do it.”

“As for Okami, the matter is the same: I feel like I left the series unfinishedso if we could make that happen I would be really happy,” concluded the Japanese game designer.