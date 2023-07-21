Okafor at Milan, is made for the Salzburg striker

Clamorous coup in Milan’s transfer market; got Noah Okafor who will join Olivier Giroud in the squad as a centre-forward. The news, which catches everyone off guard, is anticipated by calciomercato.com according to which “the arrival in Italy of the striker born in 2000, a Swiss international of Nigerian origins and with the Austrian team since January 2020 after starting with the Basel shirt, is scheduled for tomorrow, in which he will undergo the usual medical tests before signing the contract”.

Noah Okafor – who arrives after leaving the Taremi runway from Porto (as he is non-EU) is a striker who can also vary on the left: technical, fast, jumps the man and has good skills in front of goal, in Salzburg he scored 34 goals with 23 assists in 110 games between league and cups; in the last season, he scored 10 goals overall, he also scored three times in the Champions League, one of which against Milan in the first match of the group stage of the competition.

Not just Okafor. Milan is also close to Samuel Chukwueze, Villarreal’s right-wing Rafa Leao: acceleration in the last few hours. Here all the details, including the situation and the latest updates on Musah.

Subscribe to the newsletter

