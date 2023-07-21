Noah Okafor new signing of Milan who had scored this year in the Champions League (photo Lapresse)

Okafor to Milan, Juventus burned

Milan signed Noah Okafor. The news, which catches everyone off guard, is that the arrival in Italy of the striker born in 2000, a Swiss international of Nigerian origins and under the Austrian team since January 2020 after starting with the Basel shirt, has been defined. Medical visits on Saturday then the signing of the contract with Milan: operation of 14 million in total and 2 million salary for the player who was expiring in 2024. “There was also pressure on the player and competition from Juventus which, however, was burned in time by the AC Milan club who managed to secure the player’s performance,” writes Milannews.it.

Okafor is registered as a community (which could not have happened with Taremi del Porto): according to what is reported by the FIGC regulation, in fact, players with Swiss citizenship are equivalent to EU players in all respects.

Noah Okafor is an attacking joker: he can play forward or start from the left: technical, fast, skip the man. In Salzburg he scored 34 goals with 23 assists in 110 league and cup games; in the last season, he scored 10 goals overall, he also scored three times in the Champions League, one of which against Milan in the first match of the group stage of the competition.

Okafor and Chukwueze, shots in the Milan transfer market

Not just Okafor. Milan is also close to Samuel Chukwueze, Villarreal’s right-wing Rafa Leao: acceleration in the last few hours. Here all the details, including the situation and the latest updates on Musah.

Ballo-Touré from Milan to Fulham and Calafiori close to the Rossoneri

Fodé Ballo-Touré is very close to Fulham. This was revealed by Gianluca Di Marzio on Twitter. The Senegalese full-back is leaving Milan and had not been called up for the American tour. In recent weeks he has also been sought by Bologna and Nice. Riccardo Calafiori is close to Milan to take Ballo-Touré’s place as vice-Theo Hernandez: 21-year-old Italian full-back from Rome school but owned by Basel, where in the last season he was the protagonist of the Swiss ride up to the Conference League semi-final.

