From our correspondent Francesco Pietralla – Milanello (Varese)

Okafor arrives in the press room and shakes hands with everyone present. He looks you straight in the eye, introduces himself and then gives some titles, reiterating a concept already expressed in the interview Journal: “I always want to win, I hate to lose.” After all, the palmares is clear: 4 Austrian championships with Salzburg. Okafor has the eyes of someone who has seen the sea for the first time. In his case, Milanello: “I can’t wait to be able to play in front of fans – he said in the conference -, and then I got to meet my friend Chukwueze. My father is Nigerian, our families come from the same city. I’m happy to be able to play with him.” See also Inter-Salzburg, will be played in Malta: time and stadium set for the friendly

Ready — Noah already feels ready. Tomorrow he’s ready to make his debut in the first Trofeo Berlusconi against Monza: “I’m fine, the trainers told me that in ten days I’ll be even better.” Role chapter: “In attack I play everywhere, let’s see where Pioli will line me up. What matters is that we are strong. Giroud impressed me, then there is my friend Leao. We are similar, we had contacts a couple of years ago. I’m honest, I see myself in him. He’s good at dribbling, quick, quick, he’s always smiling. I’m happy to play with him.” Okafor bewitched Milan during the Champions League match played against Salzburg, where he scored against Maignan: “Everything flows quickly in football. In 2021, with the Swiss national team, I made my debut in Rome against Italy. Last year I’ve played twice against the Rossoneri and I’m here today.” See also German players who decided to represent other national teams

Priority — Head only to Milan. “There were other options, but I knew right from the start that I would play with the Rossoneri. We talked for a few weeks, there was a negotiation and in the end I chose. Pioli appreciates me a lot.” His last thoughts are on Serie A: “We have a strong team, coming here has always been my priority. I can’t wait to play at San Siro”. This time he will do it with Milan.