The Rossoneri beat Cagliari 3-1 (Tomori also scored), overtake Juve again but above all regain Inter at the top of the table

From our correspondent Luca Bianchin – Cagliari

Milan sends a message in a bottle from Cagliari: “Tell Inter that I’m also there for the scudetto.” Subtitle, written small but not too much: “Pioli has a real team, more complete than a year ago”. Milan made a large turnover and won 3-1 at the Unipol Domus, regaining Inter at the top of the table: Luvumbo took the lead, then Okafor, Tomori and in the second half Loftus-Cheek. It will not be overlooked that two goals are unprecedented: Okafor and Loftus-Cheek had never scored in Italy (Okafor had not celebrated since November…) and this, for a Milan linked to Giroud and Leao, is fundamental. Above all, Pioli had answers from many new players: Adli, Chukwueze, Musah, Sportiello. It wasn’t a Milan above all suspicion – they trembled at 1-0 – but they liked it for their personality, decision and individual quality: Pulisic contributing to two of the three goals, Reijnders among the best, Tomori still very positive, a great goal from Loftus-Cheek. And to think that Cagliari had taken the lead…

the four goals — So, let’s see the goals. In the 29th minute Luvumbo wins a tackle with Adli, who doesn’t react and loses it. Nandez is good at finding it and Luvumbo kicks hard, really hard. Sportiello raises his hands as if to say, “I give up.” Milan equalized in the 40th minute and had Radunovic to thank. Pulisic goes away from Zappa and crosses low, a harmless ball which the Cagliari goalkeeper, with a diving clearance, transforms into an assist for Okafor, who up until then was somewhere between dull and disappointing. A draw that launches the overtaking, which came in injury time of the first half. Adli corner, pattern that frees Reijnders, strong cross from the Dutchman. At that point, it’s a question of reactivity and luck: Tomori is decisive, burns Hatzidiakos and puts it on goal. The 3-1 remains, born from a Milan counterattack in which Pulisic controlled and freed Loftus-Cheek at the limit, who was good at kicking hard from outside the area, in the last centimeter before the post. See also F1 | Ferrari: Leclerc a jewel that has been well kept

the match — Pioli started with Chukwueze-Okafor-Pulisic in front and trusted Adli to play. Everything awaited, even the script: Cagliari behind, ready to restart, Milan with the ball. Yes, but fun or boring game? Fun, with opportunities. Immediately a shot from Reijnders, then Florenzi, in the 9th minute already the third opportunity for Milan, a ball from Reijnders for Okafor. And again, two chances for Loftus-Cheek before the goals start raining down: Luvumbo in the 29th minute, Okafor in the 40th minute, Tomori in the 46th minute. Milan experienced the most difficult moment when they went behind: just before the equaliser, they wobbled and trembled due to a long-range shot from Sulemana, born from a turnover by Theo. However, Radunovic’s mistake changed the game and it is relatively important that the Cagliari goalkeeper performed a miracle in the last action of the first half: he flew into the top corner following a shot from Hernandez. The second half was different, partly because Cagliari played 4-4-2 (in Oristanio for Wieteska), partly because Loftus-Cheek after 14 minutes made it 3-1, putting the game downhill for Pegs. From then on, there were changes, Milan dribbled, Oristanio’s shot was blocked. Not much. See also Guide to the stadiums of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023

brave milan — In the end, budget. The new Milan, with the necessary turnover, convinced. Without Leao and Giroud, a democracy was born in which everyone in turn – Reijnders, Adli, Loftus-Cheek, Chukwueze, Pulisic – can try the play. And they try it. Adli was… all Adli in one afternoon. On Cagliari’s goal he showed the limits of his defensive attitude but for 58 minutes he guided Milan with ideas and personality, facilitated by the fact that Cagliari lowered themselves and let them play. For better or for worse, he is the furthest player possible from Krunic (but that was known). Then, of course, the variations. Pioli at 2-1, when Cagliari was pushing, he played Pobega and Musah to give physicality and intensity… and Loftus-Cheek quickly proved him right. Leao came on in the last 20 minutes and did little. In short, almost everything went well, including total rest for Giroud, who remained on the bench until the end. In view of Lazio and Borussia, it will be useful. See also Today the rally, Allegri has... three Juve: XL squad of 40 men, who leaves and who stays

Cagliari, only luvumbo — Ranieri instead surprised with a particular Cagliari, a 4-5-1 in which Luvumbo started from the right to become a second attacker, while Nandez played on the left, not on the right as usual. Strange. It worked at times, because Luvumbo was often annoying but the Devil, as the saying goes, crept into the details: Radunovic’s mistake, the free kick to make it 2-1, a rare counterattack granted to Pulisic. He worries that the team dropped in the second half and only bothered Sportiello three minutes from the end with a shot from Oristanio. The sentence is simple but clear: in attack, besides Luvumbo – the only one who kicks, the only one who scores – everything is dark.