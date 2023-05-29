In Istanbul with the Nerazzurri shirt. Just like in Madrid on 22 May 2010, when Mourinho’s team beat Bayern Munich 2-0. And like in Vienna, on 27 May 1964, the night of the first Champions Cup in Inter history, celebrated by beating Real Madrid. UEFA is ready to give the go-ahead to Zhang’s club who will be able to wear his first shirt at Ataturk, the “classic” black-and-blue striped one with which he lifted the Italian Super Cup this year. Manchester City will formally play at home and have the right to choose the shirt first: the Citizens will use their first kit, the light blue one. Inter asked and was granted to wear the Nerazzurri shirt, otherwise they would have had to wear the third shirt, the yellow one.