The resources to request the road transport license voucher have also arrived for 2024, intended to cover 80 percent, up to a maximum of 2,500 euros, of the cost of the training necessary to obtain the license and professional qualifications for driving vehicles. vehicles intended for carrying out the business of transporting people, such as NCCs and taxis, or goods, for road transport.

The bonus – explains the MIT – can be used by citizens, Italian or European, aged between eighteen and thirty-five. In order to submit an application you must register on the platform made available by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. The license categories affected are C, D, CE, DE and CQC.