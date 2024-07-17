Dl home: reformulation on Salva-Milano; Salvini follows the works

First green light in the Environment Commission for the House decree. While after an initial general approval, the so-called ‘Save-Milan’ is skipped. The amendments of the majority on the matter were in fact set aside and withdrawn, while those of the opposition were rejected.



The housing decree, in addition to correcting small irregularities, changes the measurements for small-sized properties: ok to the minimum internal height of the premises less than 2.70 metres but not less than 2.40 metres while for a studio apartment for one person, a minimum surface area of ​​20 square meters is sufficient, rising to 28 for two people. The main novelty concerns the fact that these conditions are required, in addition to obtaining agility on the part of the professional, also for “the acquisition of the consent of the competent administration, without prejudice to compliance with the other health and hygiene requirements provided for by current legislation”.

The green light has also arrived for the League’s reformulation of the so-called ‘Save Milan’ bill that had been set aside during the debate on the Housing Decree in the Environment Committee. The text will arrive in the Chamber tomorrow, where the government will raise the question of confidence.

Last week there was a video conference in the majority, in the presence of the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini who today announced in a video that he wanted to follow the discussion of the measure “for the approval of a decree that will fix the bureaucratic problems that for years have held millions of Italian families hostage because of a few centimeters out of place, the window or the veranda, the attic or the loft”. On the table, as far as the Salva-Milano is concerned, is also the issue of ‘criminal coverage’.

Home-saving, construction tolerances up to 6%

Construction tolerances, i.e. the permitted differences between what is authorised and what is actually built, they are increased up to 6% for mini apartments with a surface area of ​​less than 60 square meters: this is what is provided for in the reformulation of an amendment to the save-home decree, approved today by the Environment Committee of the Chamber. For interventions carried out by 24 May 2024, failure to comply with the height, distances, volume, covered surface area and any other parameter of the individual real estate units does not constitute a building violation if contained within the limits of 6% of the measures provided for in the enabling title. The tolerance is added to those already contained in the amendment, of 2% for real estate units with a usable surface area greater than 500 square meters, 3% between 300 and 500 square meters, 4% between 100 and 300 square meters and 5% up to 100 square meters.

Dl home: M5s, “save-Milan” protects unscrupulous speculators

“Why is the government once again placing a vote of confidence, and therefore wants to handle with extraordinary care an issue like private construction, where there is absolutely nothing extraordinary?”. This question opens with the deputy group leader of the M5S in the Chamber, Agostino Santillo, at the press conference in Montecitorio against the so-called “save-Milan” amendment to the House Plan decree, under examination by the Environment Committee in the Chamber. For Santillo, the text “is a bridge towards what is a real amnesty for constructions underway in Milan, where investigations are underway by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office on houses that would be regularized with these amendments”. “A package of amendments called “Save-Milan” – continues the M5S representative – which are signed not only by the majority forces but also by some opposition forces such as Partito Democratico, Italia Viva and Azione, although with different levels of purpose, but in any case it impacts on the theme of the amnesty of the so-called “Save-Milan”, which obviously will coincide throughout Italy”.

“These packages of amendments are protections for unscrupulous speculators in the city of Milan and throughout Italy.“, continues Santillo. “We will find ourselves with people who have respected the law and who have built houses respecting the regulations and the neighbor or neighbour who has not respected them, maybe will even block their view”, underlines the deputy group leader of the M5s in the Chamber. “The package of amendments to save Milan constitutes a nice interference of the legislative power on the judicial power”, says the Milanese senator of the M5s Elena Sironi in a press conference. Also speaking is the journalist of the Fatto Quotidiano Gianni Barbacetto, who observes: “Milan is the first city in Europe for attractiveness of capital. Second is Munich and third is Amsterdam. Only in Munich the return to the city is 30%, in Milan 8%”. “Milan is a premium city, a city for the rich”, concludes the journalist.

Dl casa: Pd, from total deregulation government changes destination

“Total deregulation for changes of intended use, with or without works. Without obligation to find standards for public services and minimum parking facilities. Deciding over the heads of the Municipalities, which are deprived of the possibility of regulating with their own planning tools even the phenomenon of short-term rentals that impacts the quality of life of many urban areas and historic centers. This is the real objective of Salvini and the right: to cancel all the rules that govern the change of intended use and allow the upheaval of entire neighborhoods and cities” so in a note the Democratic deputies, members of the Montecitorio environment commission, comment on the reformulations presented today by the government to some amendments of the majority to the Dl casa.

Dl casa: Ferrante, ok FI amendment ‘unblocks unfinished works’

“With the approval in the Environment Committee of the Chamber of an amendment by Forza Italia to the Save the House Decree, which I personally wanted to prepare and promote, the Municipalities will be able to use the sums deriving from the regularization of urban planning irregularities and the alienation of properties affected by abuses, also to complete or demolish unfinished public works. Thanks to this provision, the decree also becomes ‘Unblock unfinished works’ and will finally make it possible to revive the dramatic fate of these works: it is a historic turning point for our territories”. This is what FI deputy Tullio Ferrante, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Transport with responsibility for unfinished works, said, commenting on the approval in the Environment Committee of the Chamber of the amendment by Forza Italia to the Save the House Decree.

“In Italy there are hundreds of unfinished works, real wounds inflicted on entire local communities that – continues the undersecretary – are deprived of vital areas of their city fabric and damaged in terms of urban decorum by authentic architectural monsters”. The amendment provides “to allocate a portion of the increased revenues deriving from the sanctions for the regularization of partial non-conformities and from the alienation of properties with illegal works, also to the completion or demolition of unfinished municipal public works, in addition – explains the parliamentarian from Forza Italia – to the hypotheses of interventions for the removal of illegal works, of urban regeneration and redevelopment of degraded urban areas, of recovery and enhancement of abandoned or in the process of being abandoned buildings and urban spaces, or of support for economic, social, cultural or environmental recovery initiatives”. The Municipalities “will finally have the funds to intervene on the unfinished public heritage, transforming these urban wounds into opportunities for regeneration. With this measure – he continues – the work of the Table on unfinished works is also enhanced, conducted by a group of experts brought together by me and coordinated at the MIT with the aim of updating the current framework of regulations. On unfinished works and thanks to Forza Italia – concludes Ferrante – today we finally turn the page”.