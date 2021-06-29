Fabio Fognini’s adventure at Wimbledon, the third Slam tournament of 2021, starts well. The Ligurian tennis player has overcome the first round by beating in three sets, with the score of 7-6 6-2 6-4, the Spaniard Ramos-Vinales . The match lasted two days due to rain which delayed Monday’s program on the London fields.

Fognini, seeded number 26, played with great precision, scoring 41 winners and getting 83% of the points with the first serve. Now awaits the winner of the match between the Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas and the Serbian Laslo Dere.

