“A bet is a bet”

Zak Brown showed up in the McLaren box with a punk crest – fake – in neon orange. The reason is simple: this look by the CEO of the Woking team is all ‘the fault’ of Oscar Piastri.

The Australian, in fact, had made a bet with Zak Brown. In the event of a first victory by Piastri Brown, he would have had to shave your head except for a papaya-colored Mohawk.

McLaren added that Brown had promised to stop betting with his drivers. The CEO has already tattooed both the Monza circuit after the double in 2021 and the Miami circuit after Norris’ victory.