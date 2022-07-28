The sale of tickets for direct flights to Thailand caused a stir among tourists, Izvestia found out. Flight prices increased by 2–2.5 times compared to 2019, but despite this, tickets for popular holidays will run out in the near future, travel companies note. Thailand is so far the only budget destination in Southeast Asia where Russians will have access to a direct flight in winter. Should I book a trip right now or wait a little while waiting for the price to drop? Tour industry experts explained.

Long waited

Excessive demand from the Russians was caused by the start of ticket sales for direct Aeroflot flights to Thailand, Izvestia found out. The airline will start flying to Phuket and Male (Maldives) from October 30, you can buy tickets from July 27. And although only two days have passed since the start of sales, empty seats for the November and New Year holidays most beloved by Russians will end in the near future, Izvestia was told in the press service of the Intourist tour operator.

Tours for “high” dates in the company are advised to book now. Tez Tour also expects increased demand for the Thai direction. Prior to the opening of the sale of air tickets for direct flights, the operator recorded only single bookings of tours to Thailand with arrivals mainly in September and October.

“Flights to the year-round resorts of Male and Phuket are traditionally one of the most popular in the winter schedule,” Aeroflot notes.

Daily regular flights are scheduled to Thailand on Airbus A330-300 aircraft owned by the carrier – there is no risk of their arrest abroad.

The main reason for the high interest in flights to Thailand is pent-up demand, since since 2019 this country has actually been inaccessible to Russian tourists noted in Tez Tour.

– In addition, this is one of the very few destinations available to our compatriots among Asian countries. Demand for holidays in Thailand was constrained only by the lack of direct flights and, as a result, the high cost of the flight, the company said.

The tour operator also sells trips to Sri Lanka and the island of Bali in Indonesia, but due to the need to fly with transfers, the cost of tours is much higher than to Thailand. Earlier on June 3, Aeroflot stopped flights to Colombo due to the arrest of the aircraft. Flights have not yet been resumed.

Prices have doubled

The minimum cost of a weekly tour to Thailand with a flight on a direct Aeroflot flight is now 82 thousand rubles per person – to a three-star hotel with breakfast Tez Tour reported.

At Intourist, prices for a stay for 9 days / 8 nights in a three-star hotel start from 95 thousand rubles per person, in a four-star hotel – from 106.4 thousand, in a five-star hotel – from 138.7 thousand This is the cost at the end of October and November. For New Year’s arrivals, tours to the same hotels cost one and a half to two times more expensive.

When self-booking, Aeroflot tickets to Phuket cost about 80 thousand rubles per person for a round-trip flight with luggage. In 2019, similar flights cost about 40,000, while round-trip tickets from Asian carriers could be found for 24,000 at all.

– Despite the fact that the cost of hotels in Thailand remained at the level of 2019, the price of air tickets increased significantly, which was reflected in the overall price of the tour package. If three years ago tourists spent about 80,000 rubles for two on a direct Aeroflot flight, now it is 165,000,” Intourist noted.

The rise in fuel prices and services at airports significantly affected the cost of air tickets, Tez Tour explained. And due to the fact that the price of an air ticket is approximately 70% of the cost of the entire tour, the tour packages have risen in price by 2.5 times compared to 2019, the company noted.

Another reason for this rise in prices is that Russia has only about 50 long-haul wide-body aircraft left that can fly abroad without the risk of arrest, added Vice-President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT) Dmitry Gorin.

When to buy?

Aeroflot may increase the number of daily flights to Thailand to ten, considers the head of the commercial department of Intourist Philip Obruchev-Mironov. We are talking about three to five flights a day to Phuket and the same number to Bangkok. However, this will become possible only if the country’s authorities give strict guarantees of flight safety for the Russian side.

But in any case, cheaper than at the start of ticket sales – that is, right now – you won’t be able to buy them anymore , Dmitry Gorin is sure. Even a possible increase in the number of flights will not affect the cost.

– Turkey can be cited as an example. In March, 108 flights a week flew there, now – 580. But ticket prices have not fallen, but even increased, since demand is huge, and there are not enough available travel destinations, he told Izvestia.

No one knows what the ruble exchange rate will be like in autumn and winter, the expert continued. Over the past five months, the volatility of the national currency has been in the range of 60-130 rubles per dollar. If the ruble weakens, this will inevitably affect the cost of the flight.

But what happens if a tourist buys a package trip to Thailand, and the flight program does not take place for some reason? The tour operator will return the money in full – this was reported in Intourist.

So, this summer a Russian plane was arrested in Sri Lanka, and Aeroflot canceled a flight program to this country. After that, the applications of all tourists who purchased tours with flights on Aeroflot were canceled, and the money was returned in full.