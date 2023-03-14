The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has approved the reimbursement of tagraxofusp as monotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients affected by blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasia (Bpdcn), a rare and aggressive blood cancer with a severe prognosis characterized by hyper -expression of the CD123 antigen. This is the first and only specific therapy for this pathology, the result of research and development by Menarini Stemline, reports a note. Italy is the second country in Europe to make the drug available, after Germany. The Aifa provision follows the approval at European level, which took place in 2021 on the basis of the registration study (STML-401-0114), which demonstrated its efficacy and safety.

“Before tagraxofusp, there were no authorized drugs in this neoplasm and, in clinical practice, intensive chemotherapy regimens were normally used for the treatment of leukemia or lymphomas – says Pier Luigi Zinzani, full professor of the ‘LA Seràgnoli Hematology Institute ‘, Irccs S. Orsola-Malpighi, University of Bologna – Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, however, is characterized by an intrinsic resistance to standard chemotherapy: the responses are often transient and the results obtained do not translate into advantages from the point of view of survival.These chemotherapy regimens are also associated with serious toxicities and cause prolonged bone marrow depression, which can lead to serious consequences, especially in older patients.

It is a ‘targeted therapy, ‘first-in-class’, which acts selectively against the CD123 antigen – continues Zinzani -. In the pivotal study involving 89 patients, the drug resulted in an overall response of 75% and remission, complete or with a skin abnormality not indicative of active disease, was 57%. And 51% of patients in remission underwent successful hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, predominantly of the allogeneic type”.

“Tagraxofusp is able to bring the tumor into remission, which can then be consolidated with hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, thus improving the chances of recovery. The only treatment capable of achieving this important result is the transplant itself, but it is not all patients can undergo it – explains Emanuele Angelucci, director of the Complex Structure of Hematology and Cell Therapies of the Irccs San Martino Polyclinic Hospital in Genoa – Tagraxofusp can increase the number of patients who obtain remission without subjecting them to the toxicity of intensive chemotherapy and which, therefore, they are candidates for transplantation.The disease, which usually presents at the onset with multiple, infiltrating, dark-coloured skin lesions, in its course can affect the bone marrow, the central nervous system and the lymph nodes, thus becoming a pathology systemic.It has a very low incidence, there are less than one hundred new cases every year in Italy, and I know lo recently this neoplasm has found an adequate definition. Today it is classified under aggressive myeloid neoplasms”.

In August 2019 – the note details – the manufacturing company launched an Expanded access program (Eap) in Europe to guarantee patients access to tagraxofusp before its approval by the EMA and, at the same time, collect data on the its efficacy and safety in daily clinical practice. “The drug – continues Angelucci – also showed a favorable risk-benefit profile in ‘real life’, with an efficacy that appears even higher than that reported in the pivotal trial. The preliminary results of the European retrospective study ‘Eap’, in which Italy also participated, were presented last December at the congress of the American Society of Hematology. The results of a preliminary analysis of data from 22 patients treated with tagraxofusp, 15 of whom were first-line, were reported. In these, the overall response was 87% and the complete remission rate was 67%. 50% underwent stem cell transplantation. These data are extremely satisfactory, given the aggressiveness of the disease”.

“For the first time, patients affected by Bpdn in Italy have the possibility of benefiting from a treatment directed specifically against this rare and aggressive blood cancer – concludes Nicola Bencini, general manager of Menarini Stemline Italia -. The approval of tagraxofusp enables a significant change in treatment approaches, providing physicians with the first targeted therapy to help patients with this serious disease.”