The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has approved the reimbursement of the monoclonal antibody tezepelumab for the treatment of severe uncontrolled asthma. The drug – inhibitor of the epithelial cytokine Tslp (thymic stromal lymphopoietin), the first of a new class of biological drugs to be approved in Italy – is indicated as an additional maintenance therapy in patients aged 12 years or older affected by the disease and who are not adequately controlled despite the use of high-dose inhaled corticosteroids, in addition to another drug for maintenance treatment. In Italy there are 3 million people affected by asthma. 10% (around 300 thousand) develop severe uncontrolled asthma, a serious form of the disease that has a significant impact on quality of life.

Aifa's approval – we read in a note from AstraZeneca – is based on the positive results of the phase 2b Pathway study and the phase 3 Navigator study, which showed the effectiveness of tezepelumab in terms of reducing flare-ups of the disease, improvement of lung function, control of disease symptoms and quality of life both in patients with expression of inflammatory biomarkers such as blood eosinophils (FeNO and serum IgE) and in patients with low or absent expression of these markers. The long-term safety and efficacy of tezepelumab were confirmed in the Destination 2-year extension study. Clinical studies have highlighted its effectiveness on 2 thousand patients with a clinically significant reduction in exacerbations, from 50% to over 80%.

“Severe asthma – explains Giorgio Walter Canonica, professor & senior consultant Center for Personalized Asthma and Allergy Medicine Humanitas University & Irccs Humanitas of Rozzano, Milan – is related to an important unmet clinical need and is also significantly under-diagnosed. approval of tezepelumab represents a further step forward for the treatment of severe asthma which will allow us to aim towards an increasingly effective personalization of therapy and expand therapeutic options to meet the specific needs of patients suffering from the disease”.

Currently, recalls Paola Rogliani, professor of Respiratory System Diseases at the Tor Vergata University and director of the Respiratory System Diseases Unit, Fondazione Policlinico Tor Vergata in Rome, “the treatment of severe asthma involves the use of a combination of molecules inhaled as basic therapy, with the possibility of adding monoclonal antibodies for eligible patients. In particular, patients with severe allergic or eosinophilic asthma have biological options available that aim to block individual elements of the complex immuno-inflammatory cascade responsible for the symptoms and of the clinical manifestations of asthma”, such as exacerbations. “Tezepelumab – explains Rogliani – acts directly on epithelial damage and therefore on the signal triggering the inflammatory cascade, allowing the simultaneous modulation of various inflammatory mediators involved in asthma. It responds to the clinical need of forms of severe asthma induced by different inflammatory triggers and of flare-up, who until now had no such treatment option available.”

The monoclonal “tezepelumab – adds Matteo Bonini, full professor of respiratory diseases at the Sapienza University of Rome – is today the only biological drug available capable of acting at the level of the epithelial barrier, inhibiting the bond between Tslp and its receptor localized on multiple cellular elements involved in the inflammatory and bronchoconstrictive response of asthma. Tslp is a key pro-inflammatory cytokine released predominantly by bronchial epithelial cells following airway damage induced by various exogenous stimuli (viruses, bacteria , allergens, smoke, mechanical stress and pollutants) and plays a significant role in the pathogenesis of asthma. Thanks to the specific inhibition mechanism of Tslp”, the drug “is able to express a pleiotropic pharmacological action, directed towards multiple cellular elements involved in the pathophysiology of asthma and related clinical manifestations”. It is “an evolution of precision medicine – continues Bonini – highlighting the importance of an increasingly 'multidomain' and 360-degree evaluation of the patient, for which it is fundamental to integrate the clinical evaluation with the biological one”.

Simona Barbaglia, president of the national patient association Let's Breathe Together Aps, was also satisfied. “We are very happy – he states – with the approval of a new therapeutic option capable of responding to a significant unmet need and which allows people who today have a diagnosis of severe asthma, but are not candidates for treatments, to be able to have a new effective and safe treatment capable of better controlling the pathology and improving the quality of life. As we breathe together we have been committed since 2018 to the recognition of severe asthma as a distinct disabling pathology and therefore to the assignment of a exemption other than asthma which includes a wider range of free diagnostic and therapeutic services, in addition to the guarantee of social protections which are currently not commensurate with the severity of the disease”.

“We are proud to make tezepelumab available to the scientific community and therefore to patients, the first Tslp inhibitor to be approved in Italy for the treatment of severe asthma – concludes Raffaela Fede, medical director of AstraZeneca Italia – This approval represents a big step forward for patients suffering from severe asthma. This result confirms our constant commitment to research in the field of respiratory diseases and severe asthma, with the aim of promoting timely diagnosis and intervention by targeting the factors triggering inflammation to stop the progression of the illness”.