Ojós will host on February 18, 2023 the absolute National Vertical Ascent and master. The race will have a route of 6 kilometers and 850 meters of positive slope. It will be the first time that the Region hosts this test, after having previously witnessed the Spanish Trail Running-Mountain Racing Championships, Trail by Autonomous Federations and Absolute Trail and Master. The test will serve to establish the Spanish team that will play the World Cup, from June 6 to 10, in Innsbruck (Austria).